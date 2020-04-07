TORONTO -- Marta Morgan, the deputy minister for Global Affairs Canada, has tested positive for COVID-19, CTV News has learned.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said she is “exhibiting mild symptoms and is in good spirits.”

“She is in regular contact with local health officials and is self-isolating for the duration of the illness,” the statement continues.

The department added that it began contact tracing “to advise and protect employees” and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their walls.