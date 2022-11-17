Deputy minister of finance says protests came at 'delicate time' for Canada's economy

OTTAWA -

The top civil servant at the federal Finance Department says Canada's economy was already facing uncertainty when protests against COVID-19 restrictions blockaded borders and occupied downtown Ottawa last winter.

Michael Sabia, the deputy minister of finance, is one of three senior officials from the department testifying today at the public inquiry tasked with determining whether the Liberal government was justified in triggering the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 to end the protests.

Sabia says the country's economy was at a "very, very fragile moment" when the "Freedom Convoy" protests began in late January, due to lingering effects from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shifting dynamics in global trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.