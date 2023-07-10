Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has for weeks been dealing with the fallout from the Correctional Service of Canada's decision to move Bernardo in late May from a maximum-security prison in Ontario to an institution in Quebec known for offering treatment programs for sex offenders.
The prison service later confirmed it first notified the minister's office at least three months before Bernardo was moved, and again in the days leading up to his transfer, but Mendicino said he was unaware until the day after it happened.
Emails obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act show Anne Kelly, the federal corrections commissioner, also told Shawn Tupper, the deputy minister of public safety, and Tricia Geddes, the associate deputy minister, three days ahead of time.
At the time, Tupper responded by thanking Kelly for her confirmation.
Asked repeatedly why neither of the senior officials raised the matter directly with Mendicino, a spokesman for the department said "neither deputy had reason to believe the minister was not aware based on the information they had."
"As part of her normal practice, the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada informed the minister's office, the associate (deputy minister) and the deputy minister of the decision that had been made in this case," Tim Warmington wrote.
"It is not the normal practice for the deputies to be involved in operational decisions of the (correctional service.)"
Before the House of Commons rose for a summer break, Mendicino announced he would be issuing a directive instructing federal corrections to ensure the public safety minister is "formally and directly notified in advance of the transfer of any high profile or dangerous offenders."
Mendicino has called it a mistake on the part of his staff that they didn't tell him of Bernardo's move in the first place. He has offered little to explain why he was kept in the dark, and has not said whether anyone has since been disciplined.
According to her internal emails released to The Canadian Press, Kelly wrote to Geddes and Tupper on June 6, two days after the minister released a first public statement on the matter that expressed shock and outrage.
Kelly inquired whether the minister's office had been advised of the move, noting she was getting the same question from the Privy Council Office, the administrative arm of the federal cabinet.
"I understand from my staff that someone at (the Public Safety Department) said (the minister) had not been notified," she wrote in an email with the subject line "PRIVATE -- Transfer."
"We have a notification process in place as you know and we certainly followed it."
Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont. He was also convicted of manslaughter in the December 1990 death of 15-year-old Tammy Homolka, the younger sister of his then-wife, Karla Homolka. Bernardo also ultimately admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women.
Karla Homolka pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was released in 2005 after completing a 12-year sentence for her role in the crimes committed against French and Mahaffy.
Bernardo spent nearly three decades in maximum security -- first at Kingston Penitentiary and then Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. He was transferred to medium-security La Macaza Institution, about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal, on May 29.
The federal correctional service said his transfer and new security classification remains under review by a three-person panel. In June, Mendicinio had said he had hoped that review would be finished within about two weeks.
"We are working to ensuring that this review is done in a thorough and complete manner to help provide Canadians with answers to the questions they have," spokesman Kevin Antonucci wrote in a recent email. "We plan to publicly communicate the results of this review at the earliest opportunity"
He added: "As we have stated before, at any point, an inmate can be placed, or returned to, a higher security level if deemed necessary to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions. And, depending on the results of the review, we will not hesitate to do so, if needed."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
Debt, savings worries up as higher interest rates and costs take a toll: surveys
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
Postmedia, Toronto Star owner Nordstar end merger talks
Canadian media companies Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, the company that owns the Toronto Star, have ended discussions about a potential merger, saying they were unable to come to an agreement.
'A 1,000-year event': Relentless rain in U.S. Northeast leads to evacuations, rescues, death
Rescue teams raced into Vermont on Monday after heavy rain drenched parts of the U.S. Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. One person was killed in New York as she was trying to leave her home.
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
Canada
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
-
Lightning sparks about 200 new wildfires across B.C. as heat grips Interior
Hundreds of lightning strikes in many parts of British Columbia almost tripled the number of active wildfires in the province over the weekend, with most burning in central and northern B.C.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
World
-
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
U.S. President Joe Biden and King Charles III, two leaders who waited decades to reach the pinnacle of their careers, used their first meeting in those roles Monday to zero in on the generational challenge of climate change, prodding private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries.
-
British police assessing information from BBC over claim a presenter paid a teen for explicit photos
British detectives met representatives of the BBC on Monday over allegations that a leading presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.
-
At least 300 people travelling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, aid group says
At least 300 people travelling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, a Spanish aid group said Monday.
-
Presidents of Serbia, Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations between historic allies
The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro agreed Monday to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.
-
Israeli troops kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank violence persists
Israeli troops shot and killed an alleged Palestinian gunman during new unrest in the West Bank Monday, as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.
-
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will leave politics after election, marking end of a political era
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, said Monday he will leave politics after an early general election sparked by a dispute over migration that led to his government’s resignation.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
It will take another three years for Canada to make good on its commitment to grow a multinational NATO battle group in Latvia to a combat-ready brigade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Monday.
-
Alberta's Smith decries 'federal interference' ahead of premiers' meeting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith believes she'll have allies in her battle against so-called federal overreach when she attends this week's meeting of provincial and territorial premiers in Winnipeg.
-
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Health
-
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
-
Here's how often you should reapply sunscreen, according to an expert
Fun in the sun could lead to sunburn, or worse, DNA damage, one dermatologist says. To avoid any skin irritation this summer, here’s when you should apply sunscreen and how much to use.
Sci-Tech
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
Prince Edward Island says the personal information belonging to thousands of people may have been part of a privacy breach caused by human error.
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
Entertainment
-
'Tonight is the final night': Elton John says goodbye to over 50 years of touring with last show on his farewell tour
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
-
Madonna says she's 'on the road to recovery' following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
Madonna says she is focused on her health and getting back on stage after a “serious bacterial infection" that led to her hospitalization in an an intensive care unit for several days last month.
-
Here we go again: Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing on stage at Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
Business
-
Impasse on B.C. port strike not broken by Saturday's round of negotiations
Striking British Columbia dock workers and their employer held a round of bargaining over the weekend, the first since negotiations collapsed one week ago, but neither side is saying when, or if, more talks are planned.
-
Postmedia, Toronto Star owner Nordstar end merger talks
Canadian media companies Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, the company that owns the Toronto Star, have ended discussions about a potential merger, saying they were unable to come to an agreement.
-
Ontario to seek new wind, solar power to help ease coming electricity supply crunch
Ontario is working toward filling all of the province's quickly growing electricity needs with emissions-free sources, including a plan to secure new renewable generation, but isn't quite ready to commit to a moratorium on natural gas.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how often you should reapply sunscreen, according to an expert
Fun in the sun could lead to sunburn, or worse, DNA damage, one dermatologist says. To avoid any skin irritation this summer, here’s when you should apply sunscreen and how much to use.
-
Family game nights boost children's math skills, 20 years of studies suggest
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
-
Free air conditioners in B.C.: Who is eligible, how to apply
BC Hydro is now accepting applications for government-funded air conditioners for low-income residents.
Sports
-
U.S. to send Tour de France-tested team to road cycling world championships
The U.S. will send a strong contingent of Tour de France-tested riders to the road cycling world championships next month.
-
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida.
-
Venus Williams granted wild card to compete in Montreal in August
Tennis Canada announced Monday that 43-year-old Venus Williams has received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the tournament.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.