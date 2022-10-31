Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership

OTTAWA -

Canada's ambassador to Haiti says a team tasked with assessing the situation in the beleaguered Caribbean nation has returned home.

Ambassador Sébastien Carrière revealed the team's return while testifying to a House of Commons committee this afternoon.

Carrière says the team is now briefing senior officials as the government weighs next steps in assisting Haiti.

Haiti has been in turmoil since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated last year, with gangs ravaging the country amid a worsening cholera outbreak.

While the United Nations is contemplating a military intervention to restore order, Carrière said Canada has not decided whether it supports such a move.

Carrière nonetheless said expectations in Haiti and the region are high that Canada will take on a leadership role in assisting the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022.