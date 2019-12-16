OTTAWA -- The Liberal government’s first update on the state of the economy since the federal election shows the federal deficit is rising, while Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains the lowest in the G7.

The latest look at the government’s books projects the federal deficit at $26.6 billion in 2019-20, up from the $19.8 billion projected in the 2019 federal budget.

The deficit is then projected to rise to $28.1 billion in 2020-21, which is higher than the $27.4 billion the Liberal Party estimated it would be in its 2019 reelection platform.

Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to remain on track to reduce incrementally over the next five years, from 30.9 per cent over the next two years, to 28.5 per cent in 2024-25.

The government says that “economic and fiscal developments” are largely behind the increased debt from what was projected, citing government pensions and benefit re-evaluations as the main cause. Policy actions taken since the 2019 federal budget are also a factor, including rolling in the gradual increase to the basic personal income amount.

While no new spending measures have been announced in Monday’s update, the realities of the minority parliament and pressures to spend more from the opposition parties and the provinces are expected to result in a deeper deficit come the next federal budget, says economist Fred O’Riordan, national leader in tax policy at Ernst and Young.

The status update on the state of the economy cites “challenging global conditions” and “temporary weakness” in Canada’s natural resource sector while touting that the country is on track to be the second fasted growing economy in the G7 in the year ahead, behind the U.S.

Once again, the Liberals point to Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio and job creation numbers as the rosier economic indicators.

The update also cautions about “fundamental structural shifts” taking place in the global economy leading to lower growth, but offers little on Canada’s specific plans to guard against or prepare for what some economists say could be a coming recession.

On the eve of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s meeting with his provincial counterparts, the update also makes reference to the reality that the benefits of Canada’s growth are not spread evenly across the country, leading to regional economic challenges.

The Liberals have also announced their intention to follow through on a promise to launch a review of government spending and tax expenditures that they say will uncover some $1.5 billion in savings annually, starting in 2020-21.

They will also be looking into a new transparency reporting measure to reflect the deficit in a way that indicates how much of the debt is attributable to the government’s obligations in things like public sector pensions and benefits, versus debt created because of government-specific spending measures.

The update also notes that the ratification of the new NAFTA deal and the implementation of previously introduced tax incentives will help boost investment in Canada going forward.

This is a breaking news update, more to come…