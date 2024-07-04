Politics

Defence to begin case in criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King is set to resume today as the defence begins its case.

King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

When his trial began in May the Crown argued that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

The Crown is relying mainly on King's own videos, which he posted to social media throughout the protest to document the demonstration and communicate with protesters.

King's lawyer Natasha Calvinho is expected to call her first witness today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

