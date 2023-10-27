Politics

    • Defence's fight for internal police documents continues in 'Freedom Convoy' trial

    OTTAWA -

    The lawyers for two "Freedom Convoy" organizers are expected to continue their legal fight for access to internal Ottawa Police Service documents today.

    Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for their role in the massive demonstration against COVID-19 public-health measures that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022.

    Defence lawyers want to see emails that show what evidence police officers were asked to hand over as part of the case against their clients, as well as any instructions given to officers about updating the software on their cellphones when the protest ended.

    The defence had only received heavily redacted emails in response, which the Crown and Ottawa police say omit irrelevant information or information protected by solicitor-client privilege.

    The Crown, defence lawyers and lawyers for Ottawa police presented their legal arguments all day on Thursday.

    Sgt. Jordan Blonde is expected to take the stand to be questioned by the Crown this afternoon, but defence lawyers say they won't be able to cross-examine the witness until the judge makes a ruling on the emails.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

