OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will appear for the second time before the House of Commons national defence committee to discuss his handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct levied against former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Sajjan first provided testimony on Feb. 19 to the committee, which was inconsistent with former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne’s account on March 3. Walbourne told committee members that he brought forward the allegation against Vance to Sajjan as far back as March, 2018 and that the defence minister refused to review the evidence.

Sajjan has said he disagrees with parts of Walbourne’s account and that he referred the then-ombudsman to the appropriate avenues to advance the allegation as necessary.

Military police launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vance in early February 2021, following his retirement. CTV News has not independently verified these allegations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his office was made aware of the existence of an allegation in 2018 and of Sajjan’s direction upon hearing of it, but only learned of specific details very recently through media reports.

"In 2018 my office was aware of the minister’s direction to the ombudsman," said Trudeau, adding that the Privy Council Office did follow-up with Walbourne but “those officials never received further information and so we were unable to move forward with an investigation."

Walbourne said he had promised to keep the identity of the victim confidential.