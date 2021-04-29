OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday a newly-announced second review into military misconduct is not a delay or a way to evade responsibility.

Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour will head up that report.

In 2015 former Supreme Court Justice Marie Deschamps completed a 100-page report into misconduct in the military. That report made of a number of recommendations, including an independent body for reporting misconduct.

