Defence minister says second military misconduct review 'absolutely not' a delay
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:13PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:14PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday a newly-announced second review into military misconduct is not a delay or a way to evade responsibility.
Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour will head up that report.
In 2015 former Supreme Court Justice Marie Deschamps completed a 100-page report into misconduct in the military. That report made of a number of recommendations, including an independent body for reporting misconduct.
