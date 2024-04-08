Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.
The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
It replaces the current policy, "Strong, Secure, Engaged," which came out in 2017 and sets out the military's priorities for 20 years.
That policy lays out plans for major equipment purchases in $164 billion of capital spending.
Work on the updated plan started under former minister Anita Anand and there has been speculation that one version was shelved because it called for too much additional spending.
Blair has said the plan will be aimed at giving Canada's defence industry the stability and predictability it needs to plan for the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse set to bring darkness and celestial awe to Canadian crowds
A total solar eclipse is set to fall over parts of eastern and central Canada today, prompting massive crowds to gather in its path for a chance to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event.
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Ukraine denies a Russian claim that it launched drone strikes on a major nuclear power plant
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives trying to escape Sudan
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives who are trying to escape conflict-racked Sudan, while diaspora groups are demanding the federal government do more to end a yearlong civil war.
Canada
-
Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
Canada adds Haiti evacuation flight next week after last-minute requests
Canada will offer an additional evacuation flight out of Haiti next week due to a spike in the number of requests to flee the Caribbean country that poured in just as Canada was set to wind down its efforts, the federal government said Sunday.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
World
-
Palestinians returning to Khan Younis after Israeli withdrawal find an unrecognizable city
Streams of Palestinians filed into the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday to salvage what they could from the vast destruction left in the wake of Israel's offensive, a day after the Israeli military announced it was withdrawing troops from the area.
-
Ukraine denies a Russian claim that it launched drone strikes on a major nuclear power plant
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
-
Vatican blasts gender-affirming surgery, surrogacy and gender theory as violations of human dignity
The Vatican on Monday declared gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity, putting them on par with abortion and euthanasia as practices that reject God's plan for human life.
-
Salvage crews have begun removing containers from the ship that collapsed Baltimore's Key bridge
Salvage crews on Sunday began removing containers from the deck of the cargo ship that crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an important step toward the full reopening of one of the nation's main shipping lanes.
-
Israel is pulling some troops from southern Gaza. But clearing Hamas from Rafah is still a goal
Israel's military announced Sunday it had withdrawn its forces from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, wrapping up a key phase in its ground offensive against the Hamas militant group and bringing its troop presence in the territory to one of the lowest levels since the six-month war began.
-
Loss of engine cover on Southwest Boeing 737-800 prompts FAA investigation
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the U.S. FAA to open an investigation.
Politics
-
'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
-
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives trying to escape Sudan
Canada has yet to reunite a single family with relatives who are trying to escape conflict-racked Sudan, while diaspora groups are demanding the federal government do more to end a yearlong civil war.
-
Defence Minister Bill Blair to release Canada's long-awaited defence policy update
Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada's defence policy this morning in Trenton, Ont.
Health
-
5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
-
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Sci-Tech
-
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings may impact cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors faces sentencing for assault conviction that derailed Marvel star's career
Actor Jonathan Majors is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in a New York court for assaulting his former girlfriend, a conviction that has already derailed the once-rising star's career.
-
Montreal's Sami Zayn is ready for his 'Rocky IV' moment at WrestleMania 40
As he heads to WrestleMania 40 this weekend in Philadelphia, Sami Zayn is not in the main event. But he doesn’t mind taking the scenic route to the top.
-
Beyonce's new album explores what it means to be country
The top of the country music charts is filled with familiar names: Zach Bryan. Luke Combs. Morgan Wallen. These are country heavyweights — names any country fan would recognize. Then, sitting among them all, face obscured by the tip of a cowboy hat, is Beyonce.
Business
-
Many Canadians still feeling squeezed even as debt worries ease: insolvency firm
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:
-
32 per cent of Canadians blame grocery stores for rising food prices, more than any other reason: Nanos
Canadians are more likely to blame grocery stores for rising food prices than any other reason, and nearly one-in-five Canadians say they or someone they know has used a food bank in the past year, according to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Lifestyle
-
'You're the chef': Fast-food chains embrace menu hackers' creative combinations
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
-
5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
-
Oregon Powerball player wins a US$1.3 billion jackpot, ending more than 3 months without a grand prize
A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than US$1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.
Sports
-
South Carolina finishes perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75
Dawn Staley and South Carolina completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark's historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game Sunday.
-
Canada's Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Canada's Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title.
-
Canadian women rally to defeat Brazil in penalty shootout at SheBelieves Cup
Canada defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup after the game finished knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes Saturday.
Autos
-
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
-
NEW
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Local Spotlight
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Vancouver
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Warm weather prompts early opening of Abbotsford Tulip Festival
The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival opened a week early this year due to stretches of hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower Mainland.
-
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
Here are the best times and places to see the solar eclipse in Ontario
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
-
How Calgarians can safely view Monday's solar eclipse
A highly-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of eastern Canada on Monday, April 8, but there are opportunities to witness the rare celestial event in Calgary.
-
A missing piece of Canadian military history highlighted at The Military Museums
The Military Museums is celebrating Sikh heritage month with an exhibit on Sikh soldiers in Canada's military.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
-
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Montreal
-
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Man arrested at hospital after gunfire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man has been arrested in connection with gunfire that occurred in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Four-vehicle pile-up injures two in Saint-Hyacinthe
A multi-vehicle collision in Saint-Hyacinthe has left two people injured.
Edmonton
-
Father of boy killed by dogs says media attention 'brutal', urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
-
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
-
'It has to serve a purpose': Survivors of Tutsi genocide in Rwanda gather in downtown Edmonton Sunday to mark 30th anniversary
Edmontonians gathered Sunday to mark the 30-year anniversary of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.
Atlantic
-
Times and tips for Monday’s eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
-
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
-
'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian Bobra's Make-A-Wish surprise event.
Winnipeg
-
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
-
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
-
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
Regina
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
-
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Saskatoon
-
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
-
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
-
Saskatoon duo charged in two investigations after ballistics lab matches weapon to cartridges
Saskatoon police arrested two suspects in two separate firearms investigations after a forensics lab was able to match the spent cartridges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed, 50 years later
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
London
-
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
-
Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft
A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.
Barrie
-
Alliston girl missing
A young teenage girl is missing from Alliston.
-
Golf-club swinging trespasser busted
An irate man used a golf club as a weapon in Meaford.
-
Generals blank Colts in Game 6
The Barrie Colts have been eliminated from the OHL Playoffs.
Windsor
-
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
-
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
-
Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex
According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.
Vancouver Island
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Get your car ready for spring with these 7 tips
*SPONSORED by CAA North & East Ontario - While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
-
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
-
Maamwesying Ontario Health Team, Algoma Public Health sign collaboration agreement
Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services and Algoma Public Health, held a signing ceremony late last month in Sault Ste. Marie.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.