Defence minister announces nearly $65 million in aid to Ukraine

    Minister of National Defence Bill Blair arrives to appear as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
    National Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada is sending $64.8 million in military aid to Ukraine.

    Blair made the announcement at a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels where Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia was a key topic.

    More than $50 million will go towards arms, ammunition and military drones as well as uniforms and personal protective equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

    The remaining funding is to support military training for those soldiers and to strengthen Ukrainian cyber forces.

    The funds come from $500 million promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit in July.

    Canada has committed more than $19.5 billion in support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 18, 2024.

