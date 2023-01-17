Defence industry worried about Canada's absence from American-British-Australian pact
An association representing Canadian defence firms is adding its voice to those concerned that Canada is not included in a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries president Christyn Cianfarani says one worry is that Canada won't have access to the same technology as its closest allies.
There are also fears the arrangement will hurt Canadian defence companies by making it easier for competitors from Australia and Britain to sell to the U.S.
The Canadian Press reported this week that the Canadian Armed Forces has similar concerns about the agreement, which is known as AUKUS.
The Trudeau government has not said why Canada is not part of the deal but it has downplayed that fact by pointing to Canada's security and defence arrangements with Australia, Britain and the U.S.
Cianfarani says she would feel more comfortable if those other arrangements were actually dealing with the same issues as AUKUS.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Still 'lots of work to do' before federal-provincial health deal is finalized, Duclos says
Despite increasing indications from other key players that the federal government is nearing an agreement with the provinces for increased health-care funding in exchange for improvements to the system, federal Health Minister Jean Yves-Duclos says there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December, grocery prices stayed high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 6.3 per cent in December as the cost of groceries remained high and gas prices cooled.
-
Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death
Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man at Montreal's Bordeaux jail on Dec. 24, 2022. Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice. He died later in hospital.
-
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
World
-
Sex pills, designer clothes found in Mafia boss Messina Denaro's hideout
Perfumes, designer clothes and sex pills were found on Tuesday in an apartment which investigators believe was the last hideout of Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, judicial sources said, a day after the arrest of the fugitive.
-
6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says
At least six people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, are dead after an 'early morning massacre' Monday that authorities in Goshen, Calif., said may be related to cartel activity.
-
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida
A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting that broke out between rival gang members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.
-
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Kane and McHenry counties, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
-
Failed Republican candidate charged in shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes
A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat in November is facing numerous charges in connection with drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico's largest city.
-
Key EU corruption suspect makes deal to earn leniency
The alleged ringleader of a European Union cash-for-influence corruption scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco has decided to reveal information about the affair in exchange for a lighter sentence, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Still 'lots of work to do' before federal-provincial health deal is finalized, Duclos says
Despite increasing indications from other key players that the federal government is nearing an agreement with the provinces for increased health-care funding in exchange for improvements to the system, federal Health Minister Jean Yves-Duclos says there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal.
-
Federal government delivers $9.7M to support Alberta jobs, hydrogen industry
The federal government has delivered nearly $10 million to support Alberta's growing hydrogen industry. The federal money, expected to support 1,600 jobs, is to be augmented by another $3 million from Alberta.
-
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the Prime Minister's Office has apologized for not informing him about a visit to the province this week.
Health
-
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
-
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
-
Canada's alcohol industry says warning labels about health risks unnecessary
Canada's alcohol industry is pushing back against a call for mandatory warning labels on booze containers as suggested in new guidance that also greatly limits the recommended amount Canadians should be drinking.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is home from the hospital after a New Year's Day snowplow accident left him in critical condition
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
-
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'
Madonna will 'Take a Bow' with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a 'Celebration' of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
-
Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash
If the Weeknd's fresh hit "Die For You" seems mighty familiar, it's probably because it first soared up the radio charts five years ago.
Business
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed in December
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in December slowed five per cent compared with November.
-
S&P/TSX composite creeps higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down
Strength in the energy, utility and industrial sectors helped Canada's main stock index edge higher, while U.S. stock markets fell in late-morning trading.
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
Lifestyle
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
-
Dartmouth photographer brings back the '80s with totally rad pet portraits
Whether it's 1980s-inspired fashions, or music, thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” there's no doubt the decade has had a comeback recently. Now, a Nova Scotia photographer is channelling the iconic period with portraits of pets and their owners.
-
Ontario boy’s hot chocolate stand raises more than $6K for SickKids
For over a month 10-year-old Cohen Lane stood outside in the frigid temperatures, braving wind and rain to sell hot chocolate and raise money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
Sports
-
University of Alabama basketball player provided gun in fatal shooting: investigators
Investigators said a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting, but another man fired the weapon.
-
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium.
-
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country, a move that the Russian embassy described as 'regrettable.'
Autos
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.
-
No replacement for Chinese Grand Prix; F1 season to have 23 races
Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, with the sport facing a four-week gap in April after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.