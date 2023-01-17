Defence industry worried about Canada's absence from American-British-Australian pact

OTTAWA -

An association representing Canadian defence firms is adding its voice to those concerned that Canada is not included in a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.

Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries president Christyn Cianfarani says one worry is that Canada won't have access to the same technology as its closest allies.

There are also fears the arrangement will hurt Canadian defence companies by making it easier for competitors from Australia and Britain to sell to the U.S.

The Canadian Press reported this week that the Canadian Armed Forces has similar concerns about the agreement, which is known as AUKUS.

The Trudeau government has not said why Canada is not part of the deal but it has downplayed that fact by pointing to Canada's security and defence arrangements with Australia, Britain and the U.S.

Cianfarani says she would feel more comfortable if those other arrangements were actually dealing with the same issues as AUKUS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.