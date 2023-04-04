Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says

OTTAWA -

A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented "Freedom Convoy" organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.

The dispute arose during last fall's Public Order Emergency Commission hearings, when lawyer Brendan Miller alleged that hateful imagery at the "Freedom Convoy" protest was staged.

Miller accused an Enterprise Canada employee of planting Nazi and Confederate flags at the protest -- an accusation the company called "absurd and despicable," as well as untrue.

Justice Paul Rouleau, who oversaw the commission, said Miller's "troubling" claims had "little foundation in evidence," and refused to allow convoy organizers to call witnesses about the issue during the hearings.

Enterprise said in a statement on Twitter that the parties "have agreed to accept the ruling of Commissioner Rouleau as conclusive and put the issue behind them."

Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.