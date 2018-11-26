

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government says it's looking at all options for what it can do to mitigate the impacts of the hit to a "critical sector" for the economy as a result of General Motors announcing the closure of its operations in Oshawa, Ont.

"We are deeply disappointed. This is disappointing news. This is a critical sector for our economy. There are many suppliers, many academic institutions, many employees that rely on this sector," Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains told reporters in the House of Commons foyer Monday morning.

The auto giant announced Monday that it will cease operations at the assembly plant by the end of 2019, as part of a global restructuring. Plants in the U.S. are also affected. This closure comes with indirect effects rippling across the southern Ontario auto industry and beyond.

Bains was not optimistic at the prospect of finding a way for the plant to stay open, saying that the company has made a decision based on global restructuring. The Liberals are now assessing all options to support the workers, he said, after being officially informed of the decision on Sunday.

"This is devastating for the workers… personally I am very, very hurt by this," Bains said, noting that he started his career in the auto sector. "We're going to continue to defend and support the automotive sector and the automotive workers."

News that General Motors plans to close its operations in Oshawa, Ont. is drawing shocked reactions from across the political spectrum.

Federal reaction, vows to help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will do everything they can to help the families affected "get back on their feet." In a tweet reacting to the news, Trudeau said he spoke with GM CEO Mary Barra to express his “deep disappointment” over the closure.

“GM workers have been part of the heart and soul of Oshawa for generations,” Trudeau tweeted on Monday morning.

GM employs approximately 2,800 people in Oshawa — around 2,500 unionized and 300 salaried — down from a peak of 23,000 during the 1980s. Monday morning, workers at the plant in Oshawa, Ont. walked off the job.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet with executives from GM rival Ford on Parliament Hill Monday afternoon.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer described GM’s apparent plans as "a devastating blow" for auto workers and marks an end of a long and proud tradition.

He said that his party will call for an emergency debate in the House of Commons "to press the Liberals for a plan on how they will respond to the thousands of people out of work and how they will protect remaining manufacturing jobs in Ontario," he said in a statement.

Scheer is holding a press conference on the closure on Monday afternoon in Toronto.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called it "devastating news," and said that "clearly not enough has been done to protect these jobs," in a tweet.

The federal government loaned GM $10.8 billion in 2009, to help keep the company afloat as it stared down insolvency. A condition of that loan was that GM would not reduce its manufacturing operations in Canada for six years.

'Sad day for Oshawa'

MP Erin O’Toole, whose riding of Durham includes part of Oshawa, said Monday that the news came as a surprise, as Oshawa seemed to have a reputation for being one of the company’s most productive plants.

"It is a sad day for Oshawa," he told CTV’s Your Morning.

"We have to find out why, see what can be done and also stand with the families impacted."

Oshawa MPP Jennifer French told CTV News Channel that GM shuttering its operations would be "brutal" for the city, with effects of that decision rippling across southern Ontario.

"Oshawa has given so much to this company," the NDP MPP told CTV News Channel.

"It is not that GM built Oshawa – Oshawa built GM. We really did. We’ve invested so much. The least they could do is continue to invest in us."

Unifor said it had been told that GM has not allocated any work to Oshawa past December 2019.

"Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement," the union said in a statement.

Ford calls it 'absolutely devastating'

This issue led question period at Queens Park on Monday morning, when Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath asked Ontario Premier Doug Ford what he’s heard from the auto giant and how the thousands of impacted families will be supported. She also pushed for a plan to not let GM walk away from the Oshawa facility.

In response, Ford called the GM announcement “absolutely devastating” and vowed that his Progressive Conservative government would help them find training for new jobs.

He said his government is eyeing employment law changes and he will be authorizing Employment Ontario to deploy its Rapid Re-Employment and Training Services program. This program will coordinate the response with the region, inform impacted employees of the services available to them, and coordinate with the federal government on access to employment insurance and other programs.

Premier Ford and Trudeau spoke Monday morning, and the pair discussed their concern over the closure and potential supply chain impacts. Ford said that they are on the same page on this issue.

"For those who work in the auto industry, I want you to know that today's news has nothing to do with the quality of the work you do. I will put the highly trained, professional autoworkers in Oshawa, or anywhere else in Ontario, up against anybody else in the world. It is disappointing that GM failed to see and build upon this competitive advantage. While the company is entitled to make its own business decisions, I am confident that history will prove them wrong," Ford said in a statement.

With files from CTV News Toronto and The Canadian Press