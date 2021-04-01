TORONTO -- The Debates Broadcast Group (DBG) was announced on Thursday as the debates producer for the next Canadian federal election.

The debates will be widely distributed on broadcast, digital and social platforms, according to the statement by the Leaders’ Debate Commission released on Thursday morning.

CTV News, CBC News, Global News and APTN News will produce, promote and distribute the English debate.

Noovo, Radio-Canada, La Presse, Le Devoir, L’actualité & Les Coops de l'information (Le Soleil, Le Droit, La Tribune, Le Nouvelliste, Le Quotidien et La Voix de l'Est) will produce, promote and distribute the French-language debate.

The debates, which will be free for Canadians, will be carried nationally by the Debates Broadcast Group and partners OMNI Television, CPAC, Toronto Star and on third party platforms,

They will also be broadcast in Indigenous languages and non-official languages, and will be made available in ASL, LSQ, closed caption and described video.

1/5 We announce the Debate Broadcast Group (DBG) as the debates producer in the next federal general election. The debates will be free for Canadians, widely distributed on broadcast, digital & social platforms — Leaders' Debates Commission (@debates_can) April 1, 2021

2/5 The English debate will be produced, promoted and distributed by CBC News, CTV News, Global News and APTN News — Leaders' Debates Commission (@debates_can) April 1, 2021

3/5 The French debate will be produced, promoted and distributed by Radio-Canada, Noovo, La Presse, Le Devoir, L’actualité & Les Coops de l'information (Le Soleil, Le Droit, La Tribune, Le Nouvelliste, Le Quotidien et La Voix de l'Est) — Leaders' Debates Commission (@debates_can) April 1, 2021

4/5 The debates will be carried nationally by the Debate Broadcast Group and partners OMNI Television, CPAC, Toronto Star and on third party platforms — Leaders' Debates Commission (@debates_can) April 1, 2021