Debates producer announced for next Canadian federal election
Green Party leader Elizabeth May, left, responds to a question as Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh look on during the Federal leaders debate in Gatineau, Que. on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
TORONTO -- The Debates Broadcast Group (DBG) was announced on Thursday as the debates producer for the next Canadian federal election.
The debates will be widely distributed on broadcast, digital and social platforms, according to the statement by the Leaders’ Debate Commission released on Thursday morning.
CTV News, CBC News, Global News and APTN News will produce, promote and distribute the English debate.
Noovo, Radio-Canada, La Presse, Le Devoir, L’actualité & Les Coops de l'information (Le Soleil, Le Droit, La Tribune, Le Nouvelliste, Le Quotidien et La Voix de l'Est) will produce, promote and distribute the French-language debate.
The debates, which will be free for Canadians, will be carried nationally by the Debates Broadcast Group and partners OMNI Television, CPAC, Toronto Star and on third party platforms,
They will also be broadcast in Indigenous languages and non-official languages, and will be made available in ASL, LSQ, closed caption and described video.