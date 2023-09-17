Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Politicians and others who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children.
Those opposed say the issue is not about the rights of parents at all, but rather the protection of children -- particularly transgender and nonbinary students who may not feel safe revealing their gender identities at home.
The answer to what "parental rights" mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle, experts say. And rushing to push forward legislation could have dire effects on transgender and nonbinary children.
Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah, the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity, takes issue with the framing of these policies.
"That's an easy sell," she said. "They've set a trap with 'parental rights' as a political argument."
She said using this framework for pushing forward anti-LGBTQ+ policies means its proponents are able to get support from people who may not understand the nuance of the issue, but feel parents ought to be involved in their children's decisions.
Young people have agency and autonomy over their bodies, how they navigate the world and their identities, said Owusu-Akyeeah, and part of navigating that autonomy is with whom they decide to share things with, including their gender expression, and when.
And when they're able to do that, their risk of harm drops significantly.
A landmark 2018 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found transgender youth who are able to use their preferred names and pronouns reported a 34 per cent drop in suicidal thoughts and a 65 per cent decrease in suicide attempts.
Owusu-Akyeeah said this is a political tactic designed to further marginalize children.
"It's an interesting watershed moment we're seeing in Canadian politics and, specifically, in Canadian conservatism," she said.
The policies have been introduced in two provinces.
In June, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced a review of an educational policy that had made it mandatory for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns and names at school. After the review, the government now says teachers must get the consent of a parent to use different names or pronouns for students under 16.
Higgs was insistent in media interviews that the policy is about protecting parental rights.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has filed a court action seeking to overturn parts of the policy related to self-identification and to declare that parts of it are contrary to both the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and provincial legislation in New Brunswick.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe followed suit with a similar policy, which he has now promised to codify in law. He has also said he might use the notwithstanding clause to make sure it stays.
The UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University of Regina, which offers services to gender-diverse individuals around the provincial capital, is challenging that policy in court. Egale Canada, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, is co-counsel in the case.
"It's a question of whether or not the provinces are using a scalpel, or whether they're using a sledgehammer," said Kerri Froc, an associate professor at the University of New Brunswick who specializes in constitutional law.
"These policies, in the form that I've seen, sound more like a sledgehammer."
Froc said courts have recognized that parents have a fundamental interest in being able to parent their children and make decisions for them, including those surrounding medical procedures and schooling.
Still, she said it's important to understand the context in which these policies are being introduced, and whether they violate the rights of already marginalized children.
"They very explicitly, on their face, make a distinction and target transgender students," said Froc, noting the policies do not apply to students with ethnic names who want to anglicize them, even if that change would be of interest to their parents.
Froc said these so-called parental rights policies need to be balanced in the best interests of the child.
The issue goes beyond provincial politics.
At the recent Conservative party convention in Quebec City, delegates voted in favour of a future Conservative government prohibiting "life-altering" medical and surgical interventions for gender-diverse and transgender people under the age of 18.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has yet to say whether the policy proposal should make it into this party's official platform or become law.
Owusu-Akyeeah said the public debate is causing fear for children who might be affected, and this shows Canadian society still has problems with creating affirming child-parent relationships.
In the absence of that, friends and schools are some of the first places children will go to to share who they are with those they trust.
And if they can't do that without a parent's involvement, kids can be in a difficult position.
"The most important thing we can do is to support young people in their agency in figuring out who they are and how they show up in the world."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
-- With files from Stephanie Taylor
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee expected to move into Gulf of St. Lawrence today
Tens of thousands of hydro customers remain without power as Lee, now a strong post-tropical storm, begins moving out of the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico
The Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast who presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads presented to Mexico's Congress is adamant that the alleged creatures are unlike anything known on Earth
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
Potential faceoff between Zelenskyy, Russia's Lavrov at UN 'a moment of high drama': Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding trip to Russia's Far East
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home Sunday from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.
Canada
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee expected to move into Gulf of St. Lawrence today
Tens of thousands of hydro customers remain without power as Lee, now a strong post-tropical storm, begins moving out of the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
-
'This is no time to go wave watching': Halifax mayor urging people to stay away from the coastline during Lee
The Halifax Regional Municipality is feeling the effects of post-tropical storm Lee. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the storm remains large and dangerous and he's urging residents to avoid the coastline.
World
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his way home after concluding trip to Russia's Far East
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home Sunday from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.
-
North Korean state media says Kim Jong Un discussed arms cooperation with Russian defence minister
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held discussions with Russia's defence minister on strengthening "strategic and tactical coordination" between the countries' militaries, the North's state media said Sunday, as Kim continued a visit to Russia's Far East that has raised concerns about an arms alliance that would fuel Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of irregular migrants and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.
-
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
Brazilian leader Lula rekindles ties with Cuba at G77 summit in Havana
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with his Cuban counterpart Saturday in Havana, signalling a revitalization of ties between the two countries in the first trip by a Brazilian president to the Caribbean nation in nine years.
-
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico
The Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast who presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads presented to Mexico's Congress is adamant that the alleged creatures are unlike anything known on Earth
Politics
-
Potential faceoff between Zelenskyy, Russia's Lavrov at UN 'a moment of high drama': Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
-
Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve: finance minister
An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
-
Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about multiple unauthorized health products, warning the public about potential health risks linked to these items.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and also was a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall's board of directors after making comments that were seen as disparaging toward Black and female musicians.
-
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore's return despite pickets
'The Drew Barrymore Show' will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host.
Business
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get in the U.S.
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for people to start -- and stay on -- Wegovy and similar medications that are transforming obesity treatment, according to doctors and patients around the U.S.
Lifestyle
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
-
Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.
-
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
Sports
-
Wildfires abate for NHL rookie camp to go ahead in Penticton, B.C.
A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago.
-
Meet the Canadian on a mission to complete an Ironman triathlon on all 7 continents
Connor Emeny, the youngest person in the world to complete an Ironman triathlon on six continents, is training to become the first person to do it on all seven.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Autos
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
-
Unifor auto talks press on as U.S. auto strike could affect Canadian suppliers
A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven't stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job.