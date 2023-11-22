Debate begins on replacement workers bill, as Poilievre stays mum on Conservative position
Federal Conservatives have yet to state their position on a Liberal government bill that is pitting labour groups against businesses, at a time when they are pitching themselves as worker-friendly.
Debate on the bill, which would ban the use of replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces, is set to begin on Wednesday.
Labour leaders have long called for the measure, which would cover workplaces including transportation hubs and the telecommunications sector.
On the other hand, business groups such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce have warned that the change could lead to longer disputes and take away a reason for unions to remain at bargaining tables.
Still, other federal parties quickly voiced their support for the bill.
The federal New Democrats are selling its introduction as a win, after using their supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals to expand the proposal so it would cover strikes in addition to lockouts.
And the Bloc Quebecois has challenged the Liberals to scrap a clause in the bill that stipulates the law take effect after an 18-month waiting period, so that it can come into force even sooner.
That's a delay that Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says was requested by two agencies involved in ending labour disputes.
The bill lands as Poilievre has been pitching the Conservatives as standing on the side of workers, whether they are unionized or not.
He says they are suffering because of skyrocketing housing costs and a cost-of-living crisis that he blames on the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Since becoming Tory leader last year, Poilievre has steered the party's message to focus mainly on affordability.
He has delivered that pitch directly to the country's working class, particularly in blue-collar ridings in northern Ontario and parts of British Columbia, where the Conservatives see a chance to pick up seats from both the Liberals and NDP.
Poilievre told reporters while in British Columbia last week that he needed to first study the recently tabled legislation before taking a position on it.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said he hopes all parties offer their support, and added that has a good relationship with Ontario MP Chris Lewis, the Conservative labour critic.
O'Regan's office briefed Lewis on the legislation last week, but the minister said that an additional offer to brief Tory MPs didn't yield much interest.
"We sent over our senior officials to brief the Conservative caucus on replacement worker legislation. One staffer showed up for 10 minutes," the minister told reporters Wednesday.
"I don't know what to read into that."
Asked Wednesday morning how his party plans to vote on bill, the Conservative leader would only say: "We will be voting on that."
He then went on to criticize the prime minister for allowing "foreign replacement workers" to help build a government-subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
The NextStar EV battery factory expects to employ hundreds of people from South Korea, and Immigration Minister Marc Miller has said that businesspeople from that country can work in Canada as governed by a free-trade deal.
O'Regan said the government wants to see the plant populated by Canadian workers, but added there is space for "a certain amount of training" by employees from outside the country.
Earlier in the week, O'Regan took direct aim at Poilievre's record when it comes to supporting unions.
In a video on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, he charged that despite the fact Poilievre "talks a big game about workers," the Conservative leader is "terrified" of them.
He accused the longtime Ottawa MP of attacking unions throughout his nearly 20-year career in Parliament, which once included support for a measure that would allow federal workers to opt out of paying union dues.
Labour leaders have also decried Poilievre's past, while the Conservative leader has steered clear of wading into debates that earned him an unfavourable reputation among union leaders to begin with.
For example, the Tories did not call for striking workers to get back on the job when federal public servants hit the picket lines back in April, and instead blamed Trudeau's spending for the inflationary pressures that were underlying the job action.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
