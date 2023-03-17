David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe

OTTAWA -

Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, Johnston says he plans to work with officials to finalize his the duties assigned to his role before making it public.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped the former governor general and legal scholar on to probe allegations of foreign interference in the last two federal elections.

Johnston says he is privileged to have accepted the appointment, in which he will make recommendations to help protect and uphold confidence in Canada's democracy.

Opposition parties are divided over Johnston's appointment, with the NDP voicing support while the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have raised concerns.

All three parties are calling for a public inquiry into allegations that China interfered in the last two elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.