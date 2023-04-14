Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford testifies

OTTAWA -

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and security-cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.

In documents provided to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) ahead of Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford's testimony, Jody Thomas outlined how many times formal briefings were provided, and by whom.

Telford took her seat before the committee at 12 p.m. ET, and was sworn in to testify under oath for an allotted two hours. Her appearance comes after weeks of resistance from the governing Liberals, and ahead of an opposition-backed vote that could have compelled it to happen.

Trudeau's office had cautioned that there would be "serious constraints" on what Telford could say in public about sensitive intelligence matters. Telford restated her limitations on Friday, while expressing a desire to be as forthcoming as possible, given the need to ensure Canadians' confidence in democratic institutions are upheld.

During her first hour in the hot seat, Telford spoke with caution about what she knew, and when, about specific allegations of attempts by China to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 federal campaigns.

"I can't, unfortunately, speak to specifics of what the prime minister has or has not been briefed on in all of this. But as I said before, in taking a step back from the specifics of your question, the prime minister has been briefed regularly and gets information in a variety of different ways on what was happening around the election interference in the last two elections," Telford told MPs. "It's frustrating, I know, for me as well, but it's for very important reasons."

Telford also spoke about in what contexts — in secure rooms or through secret documents — she and Trudeau have been briefed on interference, and cautioned that some of the reporting on this topic citing unnamed intelligence sources, has been "inaccurate."

Heading into the hearing, the Conservatives framed Telford's appearance as an opportunity for her to either "continue the cover up, or she can provide transparency to Canadians."

In questioning, opposition MPs repeatedly expressed frustration over the lack of specifics being offered, despite Telford pointing repeatedly to Thomas being the best-placed official to speak on this issue, something she's already done and was bolstered on Friday by new information.

DOCUMENTS SHED LIGHT ON BRIEFINGS

New documents provided to the committee by Thomas shed more light on when high-level officials briefed those in power.

Thomas and Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault had committed to PROC during their March 1 and March 2 appearances as part of its ongoing foreign election interference study that they'd provide unclassified administrative details about when officials were briefed on Beijing interference efforts in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

What was turned over to the committee did not specify whether the briefings were about a certain country's efforts, in order to "protect their classification". Rather, these briefings were generally about either election interference activity or "broader plans to protect Canadian democracy," but according to Thomas:

Between October 22, 2018 and March 20, 2023 Trudeau received six briefings from either his NSIA or CSIS;

Between 2018 and now, cabinet or a cabinet committee was briefed by senior public servants eight times;

Between August 15, 2018 and February 24, 2023 specific individual ministers—including most recently Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and International Trade Minister Mary Ng— received 15 briefings from either CSIS or the chief of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE);

The prime minister's office received two briefings from the NSIA and CSIS, one in September 2022 and one in February 2023 specifically on foreign interference in elections; and

Cleared political party representatives received four briefings between June and September 2019 and another nine briefings between July and October 2021.

Thomas said she and her predecessors in the NSIA role "routinely" brief the prime minister on matters of national security, and many of these briefings are "conversations which are not formally scheduled." The same is the case for members of the PMO, who can be briefed on an ad-hoc basis and during routine meetings.

"The prime minister has received many of such briefings since 2015," Thomas wrote in her response to committee. "The prime minister and his team also receive written intelligence briefings on national security issues in Canada, including the baseline threat of foreign interference at all levels of government."

Last week, opposition MPs had written to the Clerk of the Privy Council to express frustration that a month after vowing this information would be provided quickly, it had yet to be sent to the committee.

Thomas told the committee in writing that this list "may not be exhaustive as records are not complete in all cases," and does not include briefings from departments on foreign interference.

But, she said that the Privy Council Office and CSIS "have been diligent in auctioning the committee's request and have undertaken an exhaustive search of records… respecting limitations in sharing classified details.”

MPs requested that this information be provided prior to Telford's testimony.

PROC ONE OF SEVERAL INTERFERENCE PROBES

The committee has been studying the issue for months, and has wanted to hear from Telford about what she knew and when, in light of the prime minister dodging various efforts from reporters and opposition parties to offer specifics.

He's previously said the key questions around the allegations of what he did or didn't do, knew or didn't know, would be answered in "responsible ways" through the processes his government has advanced.

Over the last few months, Trudeau has rolled out a suite of measures and reviews into foreign meddling in response to calls for the federal Liberals to take seriously the numerous headlines and accusations surrounding the issue of interference.

Federal officials have restated numerous times that despite foreign efforts, the integrity of both elections was upheld, pointing to various public service and expert oversight mechanisms set up since 2015 to help monitor, detect, and counter attempts to interfere in Canadian affairs.

On Thursday, Trudeau said he and Telford have talked about the issue of foreign interference "many" times over the years, because "it's an issue that needs to be taken seriously."

"The conversations I have with my chief of staff, and with my entire government, and with our defence and security experts, are ongoing," Trudeau told reporters on Thursday. "We have been talking about foreign interference for years."

With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos

More to come…