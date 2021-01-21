'Damaging' report after review into harassment claims against Governor General: sources
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 1:38PM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 21, 2021 1:56PM EST
TORONTO -- CTV News has learned an independent review into harassment allegations against Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has now been completed.
Sources tell CTV News the report is damaging to the Governor General. The Prime Minister's Office says it will not comment at this time.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told CTV News they would not comment on the report “as this is a matter for the Canadian government.”
This is a developing story. More to come...
