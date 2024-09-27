Current, former spy service officials to appear today at foreign interference inquiry
Current and former officials of Canada's spy agency are slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Witnesses include Vanessa Lloyd, the interim Canadian Security Intelligence Service director, as well as David Vigneault, who stepped down from the role earlier this year.
Leaks of CSIS information about alleged foreign interference led to pressure on the Liberal government to set up the commission of inquiry.
The inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.
The commission is examining the practices of various institutions as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.
A final report is due by the end of the year.
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Tracking Helene: Millions without power, 4 dead as storm lashes U.S. South with wind and sheets of rain
Hurricane Helene roared ashore in a sparsely populated region of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, peeling the siding off buildings, trapping residents in rising floodwaters and knocking out power to millions of customers. At least four people were reported dead.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Travel horror story: Man describes malaria coma, $30K hospital bill after brief trip to Uganda
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
2 boys in Britain jailed for killing a man with a machete when they were 12
Two boys in Britain who were 12 when they stabbed a stranger to death with a machete were sentenced on Friday to at least eight and a half years in prison. They are the youngest people convicted of murder in the U.K. for more than 20 years.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
These are the differences between Gen Z and millennials, a survey says
Anxiety is rampant among the two younger generations of adults, according to a new survey that found 75 per cent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents have experienced anxiety before, with nearly half saying they’ve experienced depression.
BREAKING Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
George Gordon First Nation to release results of unmarked graves search
George Gordon First Nation is set to release the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.
CSE should make changes or stop using polygraphs: watchdog report
A new watchdog report says there are fundamental issues with the use of polygraphs for security screening by Canada's cyberspy agency.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
Harris heads to the U.S.-Mexico border to try to show that her record is more than Trump criticisms
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will make her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee to confront head-on one of her biggest vulnerabilities ahead of the November election.
New Chinese nuclear attack submarine sank during construction, U.S. defence official says
Satellite imagery showed that China's newest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank alongside a pier while under construction, a senior U.S. defense official said Thursday.
Jews and Catholics warn against Trump's latest loyalty test for religious voters
Former U.S. president Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming members of certain faiths should he lose the presidential election in November.
Trump launches a new business venture during his campaign: US$100,000 diamond-encrusted watches
He's sold Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency during his third campaign for U.S. president. Now, Donald Trump is launching a new business venture: diamond-encrusted watches.
-
University of Wisconsin revokes tenure of former porn-making chancellor who wanted to teach
The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to revoke the tenure of a former campus chancellor who was fired after making pornographic films, rejecting his wish to remain a communications professor.
Canada's ambassador to Lebanon 'confident' in potential evacuation plan
Canada's ambassador to Lebanon says she is 'confident' in plans to evacuate Canadians out of Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah, but is still urging those there to leave while commercial flights are still available.
Tensions run high on the Hill as MPs debate second Conservative motion of non-confidence
Members of Parliament debated the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week on Thursday, amid simmering tensions.
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
'Not much has changed': Indigenous physicians reflect on health care in Canada
Despite making up more than 4.5 per cent of Canada’s population, less than one per cent of the country's physicians identify as Indigenous, according to the Canadian Medical Association.
'Violent extortion message' sent via email is a scam, OPP warns
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
'Not impossible': Facebook whistleblower Haugen talks protecting kids on social media
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
Mira Murati, OpenAI's technology chief, becomes the latest exec to leave the company
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to testify at his trial, lawyer says: 'I don't know that I can keep him off the stand'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to testify at his criminal trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, according to his attorney.
Defence to resume cross-examining complainant in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial is set to resume today with further cross-examination of his accuser, after several heated exchanges on Thursday.
Voting technology firm, conservative outlet reach settlement in 2020 election defamation case
A settlement was reached Thursday in a defamation lawsuit brought by electronic voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic against conservative news outlet Newsmax for airing accusations about vote manipulation in the 2020 election made by allies of former U.S. president Donald Trump.
OpenAI looks to shift away from nonprofit roots and convert itself to for-profit company
Open AI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman (C) speaks at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI event on Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge's orders, source says
Billionaire Elon Musk's social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' orders and requested its service be re-established in the country, a source said Thursday.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
This U.S. couple relocated to Italy after retiring. It didn't go according to plan
Regina and John Zdravich left the U.S. for Italy after falling in love with the European country, then unexpectedly found themselves 'homeless.'
Halloween superfans see the culture catching up to them. (A 12-foot skeleton helped)
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
Maple Leafs' Berube says Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is not too serious
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says he doesn't think Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is too serious and expects the captain to be fine.
Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Florida man's lawsuit temporarily stops Ohtani's 50th HR ball from being sold
A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
Pornographic video aired during Kamloops city council meeting
The City of Kamloops is issuing a public apology for what it’s calling "inappropriate behavior" that happened during Tuesday's council meeting.
Vibes and optics: How subtle messages factor into B.C.'s election campaign
It's sometimes what's unsaid that makes an impression in political campaigns, and that's been the case as the first week of B.C.'s provincial election unfolds.
New owners holding farewell fundraiser for iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse'
The iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' is being given a final sendoff this Sunday as its new owners endeavour to clear the hundreds of dolls, toys, teddy bears, and signs from its front yard and porch.
Woman sustains critical injuries after slamming vehicle into tree in Etobicoke
A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after slamming her vehicle into a tree in a residential neighbourhood in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
Hikers head out to Alberta's K-Country for larch season
Thousands of visitors will soon be flocking to Kananaskis Country to witness the fleeting transformation of larches, a unique subset of coniferous trees, as their needles turn from green to brilliant yellow.
WEATHER Warm and windy weekend with frost possible overnight in some communities
A very strong west-to-east pattern has established in the southern Prairies – from B.C. through to Manitoba.
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
OPP respond to 29 domestic dispute calls in one week, issue two warrants in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to 29 calls related to domestic disputes last week in eastern Ontario.
Destination Canada names Ottawa-Cornwall-Montreal as 'cycling tourism corridor'
A federal program wants to connect Ottawa to Montreal via Cornwall with a cycling corridor to boost tourism across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Protest over sudden closure of beloved Montreal music venue La Tulipe
Several people gathered near Mount-Royal and Papineau Avenue Thursday night to protest the closure of La Tulipe.
Governor General responds to criticism of her French skills after Quebec visit
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon responded Thursday evening to criticism of her ability to express herself in French a few days after her visit to the Quebec City region.
New numbers show Alberta lowest in Canada on per capita spending on inmates
New data shows Alberta spends the lowest amount of money per inmate in Canada – a number the province says is value for money but critics label short-sighted and worrisome.
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy
The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.
Controversial law in Ontario designed to free up hospital beds could impact Maritimes provinces one day
A law professor in Halifax says a controversial law in Ontario designed to free up hospital beds could impact Maritime provinces one day as well.
Gas prices go down in Nova Scotia, increase in New Brunswick
Gas prices went down in Nova Scotia, increased in New Brunswick and stayed the same on Prince Edward Island on Friday.
Who owns 'Every Child Matters'?
One non-profit organization is laying claim to the phrase 'Every Child Matters' in an attempt to control how it is used.
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Manitoba government says it's on track to hiring 1,000 new health-care workers
Manitoba's NDP government is more than halfway toward its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office nearly a year ago, with some groups representing health-care staff applauding the news but saying it's a "drop in the bucket" when it comes to addressing staffing shortages.
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé Monday when he came across a big bull moose with its antlers entangled in some hydro lines.
Highway 17 reopened in northwestern Ont. after fatal crash
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Driver flees collision with a bumper lodged in the side of his car
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
London man pleads guilty in brutal stabbing death of his mother
Jonathan Halfyard lived with his mother Carolyn Carter, 69, in west London. But things took a deadly turn on April 20 of last year when she called police to have her youngest child removed from the house.
London tenants call paid parking for visitors a 'money grab'
Some London renters say a new policy by their landlord to charge visitors for parking amounts to a corporate cash grab.
In Barrie, virtual officers can now take your call
Barrie police are piloting a new virtual response to non-emergency calls.
'Violent extortion message' sent via email is a scam, OPP warns
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
Orillia shines an orange light on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Orillia is lighting up the Orillia Waterfront Centre orange on September 30.
One in four Windsor-Essex households can’t afford enough food, health unit warns
Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) data shows food insecurity is surging in the region, with 24.1 per cent of households unable to afford adequate food.
Local athlete levels up in Texas competition
Windsor's own Julia Lane has been named the second fittest woman on earth in the 2024 adaptive CrossFit Games. She muscled her way into a second place finish at the first in-person adaptive CrossFit Games, wrapping up this past weekend.
Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.
Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault
Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.
Lethbridge Transit experiencing significant route cancellations
City of Lethbridge Transit has experienced significant route cancellations over the last few days. One of the factors leading to the delays is labour action taken by the local transit union.
Thunder Bay murder suspect known to frequent Sudbury
Police in Thunder Bay are looking for two people wanted for second-second degree murder, one of whom has ties to Greater Sudbury.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.