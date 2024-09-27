Politics

    • Current, former spy service officials to appear today at foreign interference inquiry

    OTTAWA -

    Current and former officials of Canada's spy agency are slated to appear today at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.

    Witnesses include Vanessa Lloyd, the interim Canadian Security Intelligence Service director, as well as David Vigneault, who stepped down from the role earlier this year.

    Leaks of CSIS information about alleged foreign interference led to pressure on the Liberal government to set up the commission of inquiry.

    The inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

    The commission is examining the practices of various institutions as well as the experiences of diaspora communities.

    A final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

