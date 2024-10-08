Politics

    • Current, former Public Safety Canada officials to appear at interference inquiry

    Shawn Tupper, deputy minister of the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness waits to appear as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) regarding foreign election interference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Shawn Tupper, deputy minister of the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness waits to appear as a witness at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) regarding foreign election interference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    OTTAWA -

    A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from current and former officials of Public Safety Canada.

    The department's deputy minister, Shawn Tupper, and a predecessor in the role, Rob Stewart, are expected to testify.

    On Wednesday, national security and intelligence adviser Nathalie Drouin is scheduled to appear.

    Several Liberal cabinet members, including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, are also set to testify this week.

    The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

    A final report from the inquiry is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.

