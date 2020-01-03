OTTAWA -- As experts warn that Iran might retaliate violently after the United States killed its military leader Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, here is a list of Canadian deployments in the Middle East, according to the Department of National Defence:

Up to 850 people on Operation Impact

Deployed to multiple locations in Iraq, Canadian military members are training and advising Iraqi security forces to improve their ability to fight the remnants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The mission has two major components, including a 250-person NATO element commanded by Canadian Maj.-Gen. Jennie Carignan. Besides training, Operation Impact members work on air transportation and intelligence.

55 people on Operation Calumet

Based in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, this is a long-term mission to keep peace between Egypt and Israel. Canada provides support to observer helicopters and airplanes and has a handful of senior military police assigned to keep order and discipline among the multinational force.

About 16 members on Operation Foundation

Staff officers assigned to several headquarters overseeing military missions in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, including with U.S. forces in Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Seven members on Operation Artemis

Part of a naval effort currently led by Australia to patrol waters off the Middle East, interdicting smugglers, pirates and militants targeting shipping. Canada's contribution to Operation Artemis ebbs and flows and sometimes includes multiple navy ships and air components; as of last November, it consisted of seven people based on land in Bahrain.

Four officers on Operation Jade

Military observers assigned to a UN mission with groups in Lebanon and the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria. This was the United Nations' first peacekeeping mission, beginning in 1948.

According to the RCMP, three Canadian police officers are also serving in Iraq, training Iraqi officers and helping build leadership capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.