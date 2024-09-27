CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a foreign government
A former parliamentarian is suspected of "having worked to influence parliamentary business" on behalf of an unnamed foreign government, Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry Friday.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service also cited indications that an unspecified foreign government engaged in meddling to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate of being elected federally.
"It is suspected that the foreign government sought to thwart the candidate's bid given their support for issues perceived to be contrary to the foreign government's interests," says a written summary presented to the inquiry.
CSIS described the two cases as previously unknown to the ongoing commission of inquiry.
However, the spy service provided no additional details about the countries or people involved in the allegations.
The suspicions about a former parliamentarian are the latest suggestion a Canadian politician may have engaged in meddling.
The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians raised eyebrows in June with a public version of a classified report that said some parliamentarians were "semi-witting or witting" participants in the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.
The stark, yet vague, assertion prompted a flurry of concern that members knowingly involved in interference might still be active in politics.
The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.
A final report is due by the end of the year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.
BREAKING Hurricane Helene death toll rises, dozens are still trapped in damaged homes
The Georgia governor says at least 11 people in his state have been killed and dozens are still trapped in homes damaged by Hurricane Helene.
Family of man killed by Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man killed by Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
1 person hospitalized, 550 people symptomatic after illness outbreak at P.E.I. shellfish festival
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 89
Maggie Smith, the masterful, scene-stealing actor who won an Oscar for 1969 film 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie' and gained new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey' and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died Friday. She was 89.
Israel says it struck Hezbollah's headquarters as huge explosions rocked Beirut
A series of intense Israeli airstrikes hit one of Beirut's heavily populated southern suburbs on Friday as blasts were heard throughout the Lebanese capital.
What's 'chroming'? Experts explain the dangerous social media trend among youths
Chroming, or getting high via inhaling hydrocarbons by misusing a variety of legal products, is trending among adolescents, and it sometimes ends in death.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
Iranian operatives charged in the U.S. with hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday against three Iranian operatives suspected of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and disseminating stolen information to media organizations.
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Ontario education minister issues warning against 'inflammatory' content in schools ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
Ontario Education Minister Jill Dunlop is advising school boards to leave politics out of the classroom in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attack which sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
George Gordon First Nation to release results of unmarked graves search
George Gordon First Nation is set to release the findings of its search for unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school.
Titan implosion hearing paints a picture of reckless greed and explorer passion
Witnesses testified that the company that operated an experimental deep-water submersible that imploded, killing five people, put profits over safety and ignored warning signs before the disaster. Several company officials, meanwhile, spoke of the explorer spirit and taking calculated risks to push humankind's boundaries.
-
Israel concealed explosives inside batteries of pagers sold to Hezbollah, Lebanese officials say
Israel carried out part of its device attack targeting Hezbollah by concealing explosives inside the batteries of pagers brought into Lebanon, according to two high-ranking Lebanese security officials.
Iranian operatives charged in the U.S. with hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign
The U.S. Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday against three Iranian operatives suspected of hacking Donald Trump's presidential campaign and disseminating stolen information to media organizations.
A man trying to cremate his dog sparked a wildfire in Colorado, authorities say
Wildfire investigators looking for the cause of blaze in western Colorado last month discovered the partially burned remains of a dog — leading to the conclusion that a man's attempted cremation of his pet sparked a fire.
CNN Poll: Harris and Trump are tied in North Carolina, while vice-president leads in Nebraska's 2nd District
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former U.S. president Donald Trump are tied among likely voters in North Carolina, while Harris holds a comfortable lead in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, according to two new CNN polls.
Harris heads to the U.S.-Mexico border to try to show that her record is more than Trump criticisms
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will make her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee to confront head-on one of her biggest vulnerabilities ahead of the November election.
Canada's ambassador to Lebanon 'confident' in potential evacuation plan
Canada's ambassador to Lebanon says she is 'confident' in plans to evacuate Canadians out of Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah, but is still urging those there to leave while commercial flights are still available.
-
Federal government posts $7.3B deficit between April and July
The federal government's deficit has grown to $7.3 billion so far this fiscal year.
It was supposed to be a brief work trip to Uganda. Now he owes a hospital $30K
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
-
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
OPP warns about new 'violent extortion message' sent via email
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
'Not impossible': Facebook whistleblower Haugen talks protecting kids on social media
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
Mira Murati, OpenAI's technology chief, becomes the latest exec to leave the company
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to testify at his trial, lawyer says: 'I don't know that I can keep him off the stand'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to testify at his criminal trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, according to his attorney.
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial is set to resume today with further cross-examination of his accuser, after several heated exchanges on Thursday.
Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Tempted to switch to an online-only bank? Know the perks and drawbacks
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Suncor Energy pleads guilty to charges for 2019 injury on oil vessel off Newfoundland
Suncor Energy has been fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from a worker injury in 2019 aboard its production vessel in an oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
This U.S. couple relocated to Italy after retiring. It didn't go according to plan
Regina and John Zdravich left the U.S. for Italy after falling in love with the European country, then unexpectedly found themselves 'homeless.'
Halloween superfans see the culture catching up to them. (A 12-foot skeleton helped)
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
Veteran centre Bryan Little to sign one-day contract, retire as Winnipeg Jet
The Winnipeg Jets announced Friday they are signing Bryan Little to a one-day contract, allowing the centre to retire with the franchise he spent his entire NHL career with.
Maple Leafs' Berube says Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is not too serious
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says he doesn't think Auston Matthews' upper-body injury is too serious and expects the captain to be fine.
Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Doug Ford wants a tunnel under Ontario's Highway 401. He could learn something from Boston's 'Big Dig'
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
'We'll come back': Fire destroys barn, 17,000 plants at family-owned N.B. business
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
B.C. NDP adds fast-tracking pre-fabricated homes to housing plans ahead of election
British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his government would fast-track factory-built homes as part of its strategy to ease the province's housing crisis.
Jann Arden in Vancouver to oppose export of Canadian horses for slaughter
Singer and songwriter Jann Arden is in Vancouver on Friday to raise donations and awareness in an effort to stop the export of live horses for slaughter overseas.
3 charged with attempted murder after exchange of gunfire at King Township home
Three people have been charged with attempted murder after an exchange of gunfire at a home in King Township on Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.
Ottawa Hospital parking rates set to increase starting Tuesday
Parking rates at The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) will increase as of Tuesday for patients, visitors and staff.
OPP respond to 29 domestic dispute calls in one week, issue two warrants in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to 29 calls related to domestic disputes last week in eastern Ontario.
Gatineau, Que. man, 35, killed in apparent assault, police arrest 2 suspects
Police in Gatineau, Que. say two suspects have been arrested following the third homicide of the year in the city. A 35-year-old man has been identified as the victim following an apparent assault.
2 possible tornadoes touch down in Quebec, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada said that two tornadoes reportedly touched down Thursday afternoon in Quebec's Mauricie region.
Quebec MNA accuses SAQ of being backed by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups'
Quebec solidaire (QS) accused Quebec's liquor control board of being supported by 'racist, far-right pro-genocide groups."
Protest over sudden closure of beloved Montreal music venue La Tulipe
Several people gathered near Mount-Royal and Papineau Avenue Thursday night to protest the closure of La Tulipe.
Crash closes westbound Highway 16 west of Edson
A crash scene made westbound Highway 16 impassable west of Edson Friday morning.
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures, but windy
The wind may put a damper on the last 20-degree day we'll see for a while in Edmonton.
'I don't think it's a place for loitering': Drayton Valley wants to stop the unhoused from using civic centre
Town council in Drayton Valley is looking for more enforcement at the civic centre because unhoused residents have been using the vestibule as a place to get warm.
Youth who pleaded guilty in Halifax-area school stabbing to be sentenced Friday
A youth charged with stabbing two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 will be sentenced Friday afternoon.
Fair fall weekend weather expected in the Maritimes after rainfall
A much-needed round of rain continues to clear the Maritimes Friday night.
Province signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place.
Ontario woman arrested following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
Who owns 'Every Child Matters'?
One non-profit organization is laying claim to the phrase 'Every Child Matters' in an attempt to control how it is used.
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
Sask. gov't run grocery stores, PST cuts promised in pre-campaign announcements
The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan says a former government-run liquor store would be turned into a government-operated grocery store if the party were to form government.
RCMP on scene of two vehicle collision east of Regina, delays expected
White Butte RCMP said officers were called to a two vehicle collision Friday morning along Highway 1 just east of Regina near the bypass.
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle: Guelph police
Guelph police say an elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Eramosa Road.
What is homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street
A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).
Winnipeg police charge Saskatchewan man with human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has arrested a Saskatchewan man on human trafficking charges.
Video shows northern Ontario hunter freeing bull moose stuck in cables
A northern Ontario man was in the bush hunting for partridge with his fiancé Monday when he came across a big bull moose with its antlers entangled in some hydro lines.
Muslim woman allegedly attacked in London, Ont.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
Third suspect arrested following July shooting incident in London
A third person has been arrested following a shooting in London in July. Police had previously said officers were looking for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, who they say has now been arrested.
LPS release images of possible arson suspect
The person was previously described as thin white man between 20 and 40 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, and was also wearing a black and white baseball cap.
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
Police searching for suspects following alleged assault
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify three suspects after an alleged assault involving a knife and bear mace.
Another fire at former Mission Thrift Store location
A second fire is being reported at the former Mission Thrift Store location on Giles Boulevard.
'Not much has changed': Indigenous physicians reflect on health care in Canada
Despite making up more than 4.5 per cent of Canada’s population, less than one per cent of the country's physicians identify as Indigenous, according to the Canadian Medical Association.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
B.C. company sanctioned by U.S. Treasury Department wants Health Canada licences back
A chemical firm based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., claims Health Canada wrongfully cancelled its licences to make natural health products after being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged involvement in importing precursor chemicals that could be used in illicit drug production.
Canadian warship rearms in Australia, a 'significant' milestone for deployed frigates, DND says
A Royal Canadian Navy warship was rearmed with missiles and munitions in Australia this week, marking the first ever overseas rearmament for the service's Halifax-class frigates.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Thousands of baby turkeys killed in Vulcan County barn fire
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that killed about 9,000 turkey chicks in Vulcan County, Alta.
Peace bonds, withdrawn charges for Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault
Four Lethbridge high school football players accused of sexual assault last year won't go to trial.
Identity theft charges after southern Ont. suspect tried to buy $30K boat in northern Ont.
A 41-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with identity theft after someone tried to buy a $30,000 boat in Dryden using a stolen credit card.
Northern Ont. group fined $8,500 for moose hunt violations
Four hunters from Ear Falls west of Thunder Bay, Ont., have been fined for an illegal moose hunt in October 2022 and two of them lost their hunting licence for multiple years.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.