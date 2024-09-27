Politics

    • CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a foreign government

    OTTAWA -

    A former parliamentarian is suspected of "having worked to influence parliamentary business" on behalf of an unnamed foreign government, Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry Friday.

    The Canadian Security Intelligence Service also cited indications that an unspecified foreign government engaged in meddling to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate of being elected federally.

    "It is suspected that the foreign government sought to thwart the candidate's bid given their support for issues perceived to be contrary to the foreign government's interests," says a written summary presented to the inquiry.

    CSIS described the two cases as previously unknown to the ongoing commission of inquiry.

    However, the spy service provided no additional details about the countries or people involved in the allegations.

    The suspicions about a former parliamentarian are the latest suggestion a Canadian politician may have engaged in meddling.

    The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians raised eyebrows in June with a public version of a classified report that said some parliamentarians were "semi-witting or witting" participants in the efforts of foreign states to meddle in Canadian politics.

    The stark, yet vague, assertion prompted a flurry of concern that members knowingly involved in interference might still be active in politics.

    The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

    A final report is due by the end of the year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

