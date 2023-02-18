CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency report also finds the spy service takes an "overly narrow" approach when determining whether a judicial warrant is required for a particular threat disruption measure.
Eight years ago, Parliament passed legislation allowing CSIS to go beyond its traditional role of gathering information about espionage and terrorism to actively derailing suspected schemes.
For instance, the disruption powers could permit CSIS to thwart travel plans, cancel bank transactions or covertly interfere with radical websites.
The Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group said the review agency's findings show CSIS cannot be trusted to follow the law or the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when it is granted secret powers to disrupt the lives of Canadians.
Under the law, CSIS needs "reasonable grounds to believe" there is a security threat before taking measures to disrupt it. The spy agency also requires a court warrant whenever proposed disruption measures would limit a freedom guaranteed by the Charter of Rights or otherwise breach Canadian law.
In addition, the measures must be reasonable and proportional in the circumstances, and take into account the availability of other means to reduce the threat, as well as foreseeable effects on third parties, including their privacy.
The review agency focused on the extent to which CSIS appropriately identified, documented and considered negative effects that the spy service's measures could have on people.
Figures on the number of CSIS threat reduction measures that were proposed, approved and implemented from June 2015 to December 2020 were blacked out from the review agency's heavily redacted report.
The watchdog says in some cases CSIS "disclosed information to external parties with their own levers of control" to deal with identified threats during the period under review.
The review agency found that CSIS's documentation of the information disclosed to such outside parties as part of threat reduction measures "was inconsistent and, at times, lacked clarity and specificity."
The watchdog says the precise content, including the scope and breadth of the information to be disclosed, is important and feeds into the overall risk assessment of the proposed measure. "A detailed and precise description of the information to be disclosed would allow for more considered assessments."
The review agency also found that CSIS did not systematically identify or document the external parties' authority and ability to take action, or "plausible adverse impacts of the measure."
Overall, the agency indicates that CSIS had given "limited consideration" to the possible effects of threat reduction measures, including those carried out for the spy service by other parties.
"NSIRA notes that CSIS cannot avoid responsibility just because the outcomes of an action would be effected by someone else's hand."
The current CSIS process for determining whether a warrant is required for a threat reduction measure "is overly narrow" and should not be based on the effects of a spy service action alone, the report says.
"Rather, it should consider the full impact of the measure, including any direct and indirect impacts caused or initiated by external parties."
The review agency says it expects CSIS to seek a judicial warrant when proposing a threat reduction measure that would limit someone's Charter rights, or that would otherwise be contrary to Canadian law, whether at the direct hand of CSIS or that of an outside party to whom CSIS disclosed information.
"While these powers provide CSIS with additional flexibility, they also demand heightened responsibility, given their covert nature and ability to profoundly impact, not only the subject of a given (measure), but others potentially captured by its scope," the report says.
In a written response accompanying the report, CSIS disagreed with the review agency's recommendation that it "appropriately consider" the effects of outside party actions when determining whether a warrant is required.
CSIS said it works closely with the Department of Justice to assess whether a warrant is required for each of its threat reduction initiatives in accordance with the legislative regime, and when applied to operations involving third parties.
CSIS agreed in whole or in part with the review agency's remaining recommendations.
A CSIS spokesman had no immediate update Friday on steps taken in response to the report.
The civil liberties monitoring group said it is unacceptable that CSIS believes it can ask third parties, like private companies, to take action against individuals based on a secret risk assessment without taking responsibility for the possible effects.
The fact that CSIS also disagrees with the review agency's recommendation that it take this into account when deciding to seek out a warrant "proves that the service continues to skirt the law and should no longer be trusted with these powers," the group added.
"We've been told over and over that we should not be concerned with CSIS's threat reduction powers, because they have not reached the point of being so invasive that they require a warrant," said Tim McSorley, the group's national coordinator. "It is now clear that CSIS is farming out threat reduction measures to third parties, and using that as a reason to avoid considering whether they need a warrant in the first place."
The federal government should intervene by suspending CSIS's use of threat reduction measures and refer the issue to the Federal Court, said the group, which ultimately advocates abolishing the powers in favour of working with law enforcement agencies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack
The first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
Why balloons are now in public eye—and military crosshairs
Wafting across the United States and into the attention of an alarmed national and global public, a giant Chinese balloon has changed Americans' awareness of all the stuff floating in the air and how defence officials watch for it and respond.
More survivors found in ruins of Turkyie, Syria quake
Search and rescue teams amazingly found more survivors in the ruins of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated swaths of Turkey and Syria even as the death toll from worst disaster in modern Turkish history increased.
Canada
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal M-P from Montreal says it is for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
-
RCMP discontinues search for foreign object downed over Yukon
The RCMP says it has ended its search for an unidentified aerial object shot down over central Yukon last Saturday.
-
Trudeau says he now regrets 'fringe' views remark about 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he now regrets calling members of the 'Freedom Convoy' a 'small fringe minority of people' with 'unacceptable views' last year as the convoy made its way to Ottawa.
-
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
World
-
Russian diplomats ordered out of the Netherlands
The Dutch government said Saturday that "a number" of Russian diplomats will have to leave the Netherlands, accusing Moscow of trying to smuggle spies into the country.
-
More survivors found in ruins of Turkyie, Syria quake
Search and rescue teams amazingly found more survivors in the ruins of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated swaths of Turkey and Syria even as the death toll from worst disaster in modern Turkish history increased.
-
Why balloons are now in public eye—and military crosshairs
Wafting across the United States and into the attention of an alarmed national and global public, a giant Chinese balloon has changed Americans' awareness of all the stuff floating in the air and how defence officials watch for it and respond.
-
Kremlin critic missing amid prison transfer, allies say
Relatives and allies of an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia say they haven't heard from him in a month and are worried about his well-being.
-
North Korea fires missile as U.S., South Korea prepare for drills
North Korea on Saturday fired a long-range missile from its capital into the sea off Japan, according to its neighbours, a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises.
-
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attack
The first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
Politics
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal M-P from Montreal says it is for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
Health
-
Ahead of Canada's new childhood obesity guidelines, doctors say surgery is an important option
A pediatrician involved in creating new treatment guidelines for obese children in Canada says an 'alarming' rise in obesity has led to a greater need for surgery for teens whose mental and physical suffering typically worsens into adulthood.
-
Health Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster for kids and teens
Health Canada has authorized one of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 boosters for use in children and teens aged six to 17 years. The booster targets the Omicron variant BA.1.
-
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Sci-Tech
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
-
Anker recalls 535 series power banks due to fire risk
Anker has issued a recall notice for its 535 series power banks as they may pose a potential fire hazard.
Entertainment
-
'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city
Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.
-
Taron Egerton solves puzzle to iconic video game's success in 'Tetris' trailer
There's a new trailer for the upcoming 'Tetris' movie starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, the real-life entrepreneur who brought the iconic video game to fingertips around the world.
-
These are the most polluted cities in Canada
A new report says Montreal, Windsor and Hamilton top the list of cities in Canada with the worst air quality.
Business
-
International investors hope to see business-savvy mayor in Toronto, observers say
As Toronto looks to elect a new mayor in the coming months, observers say international investors are looking for another business-savvy leader like John Tory to take the helm.
-
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
-
U.S. bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly US$661 million and added to consumers' pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.
Lifestyle
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
Fowl-free: McDonald's debuts plant-based McNuggets in Germany
McDonald's McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany will be the first market to get them.
Sports
-
'A dream come true': Blue Jays hire Burlington high school teacher and former national team star as 2nd-ever female coach
From public school teacher to professional baseball coach. It’s not a jump that many educators get to make.
-
Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu dies in Turkiye earthquake
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, has died in the earthquake in Turkiye. He was 31. Search teams recovered Atsu's body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province, his manager said Saturday.
-
Ratcliffe's Ineos confirms bid to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's company Ineos confirmed Saturday it has made a bid to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe's Ineos company will compete with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who also submitted a bid on Friday to buy out the Glazer family.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.