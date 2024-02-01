CSIS director to testify about transparency at foreign interference inquiry
A commission of inquiry into foreign interference will hear from national security officials today as it looks for ways to be transparent about a highly sensitive subject.
David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, is slated to appear on the commission's fourth day of public hearings.
Also scheduled to take part is Alia Tayyeb, deputy chief of signals intelligence at the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency.
In addition, the commission will hear from Dan Rogers, the deputy national security and intelligence adviser.
The discussions on national security and confidentiality of information will help set the stage for the commission's next public hearings, likely to take place at the end of March.
The March hearings are intended to delve into allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, with a report on these matters due May 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.
