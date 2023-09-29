Politics

    • CRTC sets threshold for online streaming services subject to Bill C-11

    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has set a threshold that determines which online streaming services will be subject to new rules arising from the Online Streaming Act, formerly known as Bill C-11.

    The broadcasting watchdog's decision says online streaming services offering broadcasting content in Canada and earning $10 million or more in annual revenues must provide information about their activities by registering with the CRTC before Nov. 28.

    It says social media services and online services offering podcasts must register, while social media users or individuals who use social media to share podcasts do not have to do so.

    The Online Streaming Act received royal assent in April and is meant to update the Broadcasting Act to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.

    Starting Friday, the CRTC is also requiring certain online streaming services to provide it with information related to their content and subscribership, and make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or internet service.

    The decision closes two of three public consultations launched by the CRTC in May related to Bill C-11, as the regulator continues to consider what contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

    For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News