OTTAWA – Federal prosecutors have requested that the charge of breach of trust against suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman be stayed, citing “no reasonable prospect of conviction,” meaning he is a free man and the prospect of a pre-election trial has been quashed.

Inside the Ottawa courthouse on Wednesday, prosecutors outlined their reasoning behind the dropped charge in the high-profile case, prompted by an alleged leak of cabinet documents. The Crown says the decision was made solely by the Director of Public Prosecutions, and denied that there was any interference in that decision.

The Crown said in court that it had a duty to end the prosecution if there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction,” and that while some of his actions were, in the prosecutor’s mind secretive and inappropriate, it was not criminal.

Norman, who was present during the proceedings, is holding a press conference at a nearby Navy mess hall at 12 p.m. ET.

Asked how he was feeling on his way in to court, Norman said: “Good. It’s a beautiful day,” but declined to comment further. Asked whether this was vindication, he said: “Let’s just wait.”

Norman served as the second-in-command of the military until he was charged in March 2018 with breach of trust for allegedly leaking cabinet secrets in favour of Quebec-based Davie Shipbuilding in relation to a $700-million shipbuilding contract. Norman, who was suspended from the military as a result of the charge, has denied any wrongdoing.

Norman’s legal team, which is headed by defence lawyer Marie Henein, had argued that the charges were politically motivated and had been engaged in various procedural over accessing federal government documents to bolster their argument for having the case tossed out before heading to trial.

Speaking in court Wednesday morning, Henein provided a statement about prosecutorial discretion and independence that appeared to be a pivot on her prior messaging about political motivations. She said that Crown lawyers acted in "highest tradition of the bar," and that she is grateful that the public prosecution service acted independently.

The charge was “demoralizing” for her client, Henein said.

The Crown said that Norman’s defence team presented information earlier this year that provided new context for Norman’s conduct. “It did call into question whether or not we could prove,” the case, federal prosecutor Barbara Mercier told reporters on her way out of the courtroom.

The case was still in the pre-trial stage, with the actual trial proceedings expected to begin in August, close to the start of the federal election campaign.

Throughout the proceedings to date there have been a host of various procedural fights between Norman's legal team, which is headed by defence lawyer Marie Henein, and the federal government. The trial, if it went ahead, had the potential to expose damaging revelations about how big military contracts are awarded.

The SNC-Lavalin case, which centred on accusations of attempted political interference in the federal prosecutors work regarding the Quebec construction giant's criminal trial for fraud and corruption, appeared to give Norman's legal team new avenues for examination as they continued to fight for access to secret government documents.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti defended the government's participation in the process, and cited the independence of the public prosecutor’s office.

Last week, CTV News reported that outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Leslie was on the witness list to testify, if called, on behalf of the defence. Leslie, a former lieutenant-general in the military, knows Norman both personally and professionally, but has been instructed not to comment publicly on the matter. Leslie was at the courthouse on Wednesday morning, greeting Norman with a hug when he arrived.

CTV News has also reported that Norman’s legal fees, which are not being covered by the government, have grown to more than $500,000 and that this has presented him with a serious financial burden that sources tell CTV News has been very difficult for him to deal with.

A second person has been charged with breach of trust in relation to accusations of leaking government documents. As The Canadian Press has reported, Matthew Matchett, a suspended official with Public Service and Procurement Canada, has also been charged. His lawyers have told the court that he intends to plead not guilty.

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor