Crown seeks stiff sentence for ex-RCMP intelligence official who breached secrets law

    Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada's secrets law, arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

    The Crown says former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis should receive a severe prison sentence for breaching Canada's secrets law.

    Prosecutor Judy Kliewer told Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger today the sentence must send a message that revealing classified material has consequences.

    In November, jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so.

    Each of these counts is punishable by 14 years behind bars.

    Kliewer said today the Crown is seeking maximum, consecutive sentences on the first two counts of breaching the secrets law, which would mean 28 years in prison.

    The jury also found Ortis guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer.

