Politics

    • Crown loses bid to have security officials testify in lawsuit behind closed doors

    Abousfian Abdelrazik looks on during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Abousfian Abdelrazik looks on during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Crown has lost a bid to have several current and former security officials testify behind closed doors in the lawsuit of a Montreal man who was detained in Sudan. 

    Federal Court Justice Patrick Gleeson has rejected a motion from government lawyers to exclude the public and media from the courtroom during the officials' testimony to prevent inadvertent disclosure of sensitive secrets.

    The decision comes less than a month before the court hears the case of Abousfian Abdelrazik, who is suing the Canadian government for $27 million over his detention abroad.

    In his ruling, Gleeson says the evidence fails to meet the high bar that a party seeking to limit the open court principle must satisfy.

    In a second decision, Gleeson granted an order designating four current or former Canadian Security Intelligence Service employees as protected witnesses, allowing them to testify using a pseudonym and to take steps to protect their physical appearance. 

    They would swear an oath or affirm with their real names only in the presence of a judicial officer, and be permitted to enter and leave the court building via an alternate entrance.

    Abdelrazik, 62, arrived in Canada as a refugee in 1990. He became a Canadian citizen five years later.

    He was arrested during a 2003 visit to Sudan to see family. In custody, Abdelrazik was interrogated by CSIS about suspected extremist links. He says he was tortured by Sudanese intelligence officials during two periods of detention.

    Abdelrazik denies involvement in terrorism.

    Federal lawyers reject suggestions the Crown breached any duty of care owed to Abdelrazik or that any such breach contributed to his alleged false imprisonment, torture and abuse.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News