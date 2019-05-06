

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - An Ontario senator is calling on the federal government to fund a crisis line for victims of coerced and forced sterilization to ensure traumatized women can access assistance.

Yvonne Boyer says her office has received numerous calls and e-mails from victims seeking help.

She says she has also been approached by victims during recent travels and stresses that a help line must be operated by an outside organization to ensure individuals feel comfortable reaching out.

Last week, Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan told the Senate that forced and coerced sterilization amounts to a violation of human rights, adding it is "deeply troubling" the practice could happen in Canada.

He pointed to a working group of federal, provincial and territorial officials created to improve "cultural safety and health systems" -- words he didn't specifically define.

Boyer says the issue is about stopping sterilizations of women without their consent, not improving cultural practices in health care.