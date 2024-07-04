Criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King adjourned to July 15
The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King was adjourned this morning without proceeding to the defence case.
King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.
His defence was expected to present its case today at Superior Court of Ontario in Ottawa, but the matter was adjourned to July 15.
The Canadian Press has reached out to King's attorney.
When his trial began in May the Crown used King's own social media videos to argue that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Bertoletti eats 58 hot dogs to claim Mustard Belt, Sudo wins 10th women's title
Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago has won his first men’s title at the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, while dental hygiene student Miki Sudo of Florida has won her 10th title.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling toward the Cayman Islands and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast after leaving at least seven dead in its wake.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
'Not my finest moment:' Police called to dispute between Ottawa city councillor and daycare owner
Ottawa city councillor Clarke Kelly says he is not apologizing after a Kinburn daycare owner alleged he screamed and swore in front of children during a dispute that saw police called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
'It's a lot to digest': Calgary man wins $66M on Lotto 6-49 draw
A Calgary man is $66 million richer after claiming a Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Instant noodle products sold in B.C., Alta., Ont. recalled due to undeclared peanut
A brand of instant noodles sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario has been recalled due to undeclared peanut in the ingredients – posing a potential allergy risk to consumers.
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
'Feed my cat': Court hears accused made death arrangements at Coutts blockade
Anthony Olienick made death arrangements before heading to the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., preparing for a noble, bloody, apocalyptic last stand against a satanic system of government, court heard Wednesday.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
The questions about Biden's age and fitness are reminiscent of another campaign: Reagan's in 1984
The age question for presidential candidates is more than four decades old. Former U.S. president Ronald Reagan answered it with a pledge to resign if he became impaired, and later with a clever joke that reset his campaign from a stumbling debate performance to a 49-state landslide and a second term.
Parisian cafes are a cherished part of French culture. Here's why they might be in trouble
Across France and especially in Paris, hospitality is one of the industries that is most heavily reliant on immigrant workers.
White House now says Biden was seen by his doctor days after debate
U.S. President Joe Biden was examined by his physician in the days following last week’s CNN presidential debate, the White House tells CNN — despite the White House press secretary having said Wednesday that the president has had no medical exams since his February physical.
'Chaos is our friend.' How Trump is quietly planning around Biden’s uncertain future
For much of the past year, Donald Trump and his allies have speculated that Joe Biden would not end up as the Democratic presidential nominee – suggesting without evidence that he would step down.
Mbappe warns of 'catastrophic' political situation in France as the far right gets closer to power
France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe warned on Thursday his country is in a "catastrophic" political situation as it lurches closer to a first far-right government since World War II.
Creating Online harms regulators expected to cost Canada $200 million: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer estimates that staffing up the new regulators in the Liberals' Online Harms Act will cost around $200 million over five years.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
-
Kris Jenner learns her ovaries will need to be removed because of tumour on 'The Kardashians'
In the episode, streaming now, the matriarch of one of the world’s most famous families learns she will undergo surgery for a tumour on her ovary.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
High-speed hippos can get airborne, says new study
Hippos can get airborne when moving at high speeds over land, according to a new study.
60 million-year-old seeds reveal that dinosaur extinction paved the way for grapes
Grapes have been intertwined with the story of humanity for millennia, providing the basis for wines produced by our ancestors thousands of years ago — but that may not have been the case if dinosaurs hadn’t disappeared from the planet, according to new research.
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Robert Towne, Oscar-winning writer of 'Chinatown,' dies at 89
Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenplay writer of 'Shampoo,' 'The Last Detail' and other acclaimed films whose work on 'Chinatown' became a model of the art form and helped define the jaded allure of his native Los Angeles, has died. He was 89.
New Mexico denies film incentive application on 'Rust' movie after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
Producers of the western movie "Rust" may have to forgo a robust economic incentive as they try to sell the film to distributors and fulfill financial obligations to the immediate family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin during rehearsal in 2021.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
'A way to leapfrog': Amazon executive says regulated industries moving fastest on AI
As a wave of companies rush to embed artificial intelligence into their operations, Matt Wood has noticed the technology's fastest adopters are businesses more typically described as slow to change.
The son of Asia's richest man is getting married in one of India's most anticipated -- and lavish -- weddings of the year
Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant later this month, in a lavish ceremony widely described as the country's wedding of the year.
-
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov advances to third round at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the third round of Wimbledon following a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.
CDK Global says 'substantially all' dealers are back online after a crippling hack
CDK Global said 'substantially all' of the nearly 15,000 car dealerships that use its software across North America are back online to its core management system, almost two weeks since a cyber incident caused a software blackout.
Faulty brakes, airbag systems: Here are the cars recalled in Canada
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Vancouver's 'Phil Wizard' first-ever breaker named to Canada's Olympic team
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
New documentary explores the increased number of white shark observations
A new documentary filmed in Nova Scotia by marine biologist and veterinarian Dr. Chris Harvey Clark explores the increased number of white shark observations in Canadian waters.
'A steal for the international buyer': Whistler mansion listed for $17.9M
A never-before-lived-in mansion in Whistler is on the market for $17.9 million – with the listing describing it as a 'steal for the international buyer' due to the current exchange rate, which puts the price in U.S. dollars at $13.1 million.
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
Raves, weddings, and field trips: GTA residents share memories of shuttered Ontario Science Centre
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
AHS water quality tests come back clean: Calgary moves forward with stabilizing service
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
LIVE Groups announce community-led police oversight in Vancouver
A number of community groups in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have banded together to create a new police oversight project.
Victims of fatal West Vancouver crash were foreign students, police say
Four people involved in a fatal head-on crash last week in West Vancouver, B.C., were international students from India, according to police.
Men sought in Vancouver sudden death investigation
Vancouver police are searching for two men as they investigate a sudden death in the city's West End neighbourhood.
Police release video of suspect after 6 dump trucks set on fire in Vaughan
Police in York Region have released video footage of a suspect after several dump trucks were intentionally set on fire in Vaughan on Canada Day.
New trial ordered for Toronto couple convicted of murdering four-year-old son after judge's comments led to 'miscarriage of justice:' Ontario's top court
A new trial has been ordered for a Toronto couple found guilty of killing their four-year-old son after Ontario’s top court ruled that the judge who proceeded over the initial 2017 trial demonstrated bias when he told lawyers for the accused that their clients were “f****ed” and urged them to consider pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.
‘Incredibly concerning’: Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
First Flip breakfast unofficially kicks off Calgary Stampede season
As the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors, Calgary Stampede events are kicking off around the city.
'Grim picture': OPP describing sharing the roads between transport trucks, other drivers
The Ontario Provincial Police says 20 per cent of fatal collisions in its jurisdictions involved transport trucks this year.
Male in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vanier
Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier Thursday.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's 'absolutely appalled' by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
Quebec equestrian coach charged with child luring, sexual exploitation
A well-known equestrian coach from southern Quebec has been charged with multiple sex offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Quebec coroner calls on Inuit centre to review safety measures following death of two Inuuk women
A Quebec coroner is asking the Ullivik health centre in Dorval to review all security intervention measures after two Inuuk women who were staying there were killed on separate Montreal highways within a 24-hour period.
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
Gunshots heard near Londonderry School during youth soccer game; police investigating
Police are investigating gunshots heard near Londonderry School Wednesday evening.
Photos appear to show dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia river
Photos posted online Thursday morning appear to show a dead humpback whale in Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie River.
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
'It’s unsafe for everyone': Violent crime rates rising around HSC
The MNU took to social media demanding action over a rise of crime in the West Alexander neighbourhood.
Weather advisory warns of possible funnel clouds in parts of Manitoba
A weather advisory in effect for a portion of Manitoba warns conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds Thursday.
Police block off Winnipeg street for weapons investigation
Police are on scene in the St. John's area for a weapons investigation.
Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale
A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.
Sask. school divisions struggle with financial pressures despite 'record' education budget
School divisions across Saskatchewan are making it known that fiscal challenges remain, despite the province's attempts at addressing capacity issues in its most recent budget.
Waterloo software firm OpenText cuts 1,200 jobs as part of business optimization plan
OpenText Corp.'s chief executive says the company plans to shed about 1,200 roles as part of a business optimization plan.
'It was empty': Co-op stores deal with cyberattack affecting supply
Shoppers who frequent Co-op stores in Saskatoon and the area may have to shop around to get what they need because of limited supply due to a cyberattack.
Traffic restricted on Circle Drive East following school bus crash
Traffic restrictions are in place for Northbound traffic exiting from Highway 16 onto Circle Drive East due to a single-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Lake Huron search underway after reports of abandoned kayak
According to OPP, the marine unit received multiple calls around 9:40 p.m. about a kayak adrift in the water near Sunview Avenue, north of Highway 83.
SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal crash in Springwater Township.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 400
Highway 400 southbound down to one lane in Aurora after motorcycle collision.
Lengthy road construction project in Barrie wraps up: Here's where & when
A construction project that has been ongoing for over two years in the south end of Barrie is finally complete, with the road reopening to traffic this week.
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Summer is in full swing in Windsor-Essex, with many events planned for the first weekend in July.
Demolition date set for former Sears building in Devonshire Mall
The former Sears building in Devonshire Mall is set to be torn down later this month.
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.
Police 'looking into' brawl at Rick Ross show in Vancouver
Days after a violent altercation involving U.S. rapper Rick Ross in Vancouver, police have confirmed investigators are "looking into" the incident.
B.C. expands heat pump rebate program as highs up to 40 C forecast in Interior
British Columbia residents are being told to brace for a coming heat wave that could send temperatures into the high 30s and beyond, with the government reminding people to check in on their neighbours.
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Sault police add three new officers
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently welcomed three new constables to its “police family.”
Sault hockey legend, four-time Stanley Cup champ Marty Pavelich dies at 96
Sault Ste. Marie native and four-time Stanley Cup champion Marty Pavelich has died.
Sault Pride display vandalized
Police and city officials say a Pride display in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., was vandalized.
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.