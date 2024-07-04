Politics

    • Criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King adjourned to July 15

    'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    OTTAWA -

    The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King was adjourned this morning without proceeding to the defence case.

    King was a prominent figure in the convoy that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks in 2022 in a massive protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions, vaccine mandates, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police, and other offences related to his role in the three-week long demonstration.

    His defence was expected to present its case today at Superior Court of Ontario in Ottawa, but the matter was adjourned to July 15.

    The Canadian Press has reached out to King's attorney.

    When his trial began in May the Crown used King's own social media videos to argue that King was an outspoken leader in the protest who wielded influence over the crowds as they blocked streets and blared air horns through all hours of the night and day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

