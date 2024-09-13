Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, among other charges.
The trial has been legally complicated and burdened with a huge body of evidence that stems from the three-week long demonstration in 2022 that blocked streets and frustrated Ottawa residents.
The Crown seeks to prove that the two conspired to essentially hold Ottawa residents hostage to the noise and blockades in order to pressure the government to change its pandemic public health policies.
The defence has argued the two simply exercised their fundamental right to assembly and expression as part of a legal protest.
The two accused are expected to attend court virtually from their homes in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Canada
-
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
'Feel some confidence': Premier Smith happy with jury trial in Coutts protest
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the jury has spoken and needs to be respected in the case of two men found guilty for their actions at the 2022 Coutts border blockade.
-
This Italian lawyer says he thought he was buying a regular print of Churchill, not the 'mythical' stolen portrait
When Nicola Cassinelli, Italian lawyer and occasional art collector, bid on a portrait of the late U.K. prime minister Winston Churchill, he says, he didn't know it would land him in the centre of an international criminal investigation.
-
Court appearance for man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
World
-
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
-
Russia to expel 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying and 'subversive activities'
The Russian authorities accused six British diplomats of spying and said they would be expelled, as tensions between Moscow and the West grow during an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the U.S. and Britain to strike Russia.
-
2 men charged with stealing a famous Banksy image from a London art gallery
Two men have been charged with burglary over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy that was taken in a smash-and-grab raid on a London gallery.
-
Mother, relatives charged over 8-year-old girl's killing in Turkiye
A Turkish court on Friday jailed pending trial the mother and brother of a murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in a sack hidden under rocks in a case that horrified the nation and triggered protests since her disappearance three weeks ago.
-
Italian divers recover video equipment from Mike Lynch’s sunken yacht
Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six other people, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
-
North Korea gives a glimpse of a secretive uranium-enrichment facility as Kim pushes for more nukes
North Korea offered a rare glimpse into a secretive facility to produce weapons-grade uranium as state media reported Friday that leader Kim Jong Un visited the area and called for stronger efforts to 'exponentially' increase its number of nuclear weapons.
Politics
-
Provinces decry Ottawa's plan to resettle asylum seekers across the country
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
'All bets are off' when Parliament resumes, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team is focused on restoring Canadians' 'hope' but when it comes to the new minority dynamics in Parliament, 'all bets are off.'
Health
-
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
Young people report worsening mental health, especially girls: survey
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX makes history with flashy new EVA spacesuits
At 700 kilometres above Earth, Thursday’s historic SpaceX spacewalk took place higher than any previous NASA spacewalk, and featured cutting-edge technology.
-
Voice cracking, menstruation: B.C. research sheds light on Ice Age puberty
Teenagers who lived 25,000 years ago likely experienced the same stages of puberty as modern adolescents, and on a similar timeline, according to a new joint study.
-
'Spot, squish, report': Officials urging vigilance as destructive species heads north
They have a propensity to proliferate and a fondness for grapes, and while the distinctive red and white-spotted lanternfly may look beautiful, officials are urging vigilance as the invasive species tracks north.
Entertainment
-
Nelly Furtado to induct Sarah McLachlan at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony
Nelly Furtado will give Sarah McLachlan her laurels at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony later this month.
-
TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing 'significant threats to festival operations and public safety.'
-
Actor Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen, dies at 63
Chad McQueen, an actor known for his performances in the 'Karate Kid' movies and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.
Business
-
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
-
Canada Bread says Maple Leaf used it as 'shield' in bread price-fixing case
Canada Bread is accusing Maple Leaf Foods of using it as a 'shield' to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that's the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.
-
Hyundai and GM to work together on developing new cars
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Lifestyle
-
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
-
Cost of living troubles: Parents struggle as youth sports get more expensive
As Canadians cope with rising costs in all corners of their lives, experts say kids' athletic programs are no exception, making it more difficult for families to keep their children active at an affordable price.
Sports
-
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa sustains third concussion of his career after hitting head on turf
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion for the third time in his NFL career, leaving his team's game Thursday night against Buffalo after running into defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf.
-
U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles says 'the person I am' was taken from her during Olympic medal controversy
An emotional Jordan Chiles opened up Wednesday about how the controversy surrounding her bronze medal in the women's artistic floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Games affected her, saying the process took away "the person I am."
-
'A feather in our cap': 'Field of Dreams' recreated in Manitoba
A hamlet with a population of fewer than 70 residents has successfully brought people back in time to 1989 - the setting, a ‘Field of Dreams’ carved out of cornfields.
Autos
-
Hyundai and GM to work together on developing new cars
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
-
Suspects in GTA auto theft ring came to Ontario ‘for sole purpose’ of stealing cars: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Local Spotlight
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
'She would be furious this is how her life ended': Mother of woman killed in crash with suspected impaired driver speaks out
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned N.S. business marks milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Vancouver
-
Family of woman killed in West Vancouver wedding crash upset driver not facing criminal charges
Sixty-seven-year-old Annie Kong was a devoted grandmother who started every day with a video chat with her daughter and two young granddaughters.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Richmond, B.C., currency exchange fined $315K by federal anti-money-laundering agency
A currency exchange in Richmond, B.C., has been fined more than $315,000 for six violations of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing rules, the federal regulator that enforces those rules announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
North York shooting leaves teen with serious injuries
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.
-
Two people seriously injured in fiery rollover outside Humber River Hospital
Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire outside Humber River Hospital late Thursday night.
-
Greenbelt issue a barrier to support for speeding up infrastructure: government poll
One of the largest factors standing in the way of Ontario being able to speed up critical infrastructure projects is a sense of public distrust fostered by the government's own history with the Greenbelt, polling commissioned by the government suggests.
Calgary
-
Significant progress made on Calgary's water main repairs, city says
There's more good news from the City of Calgary after it released an updated schedule for repairs as residents and businesses used a lot less water on Thursday, data indicates.
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
-
'A better tool': Calgary committee seeks to empower noise bylaw
Several recommendations from a city committee aim to help bylaw officers in dealing with complaints from the public about noisy vehicles.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
A man is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa’s ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank Street stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
A man was found with non-life-threatening wounds in the early hours of Friday morning on Bank Street in Centretown, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP investigating 'threatening message' at eastern Ontario high school
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a "threatening message" that was directed towards a school in Kemptville.
Montreal
-
Court appearance for man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Quebec to make RSV vaccine free for certain priority groups
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will be offered free of charge to certain priority groups this fall, the Quebec government announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
Provinces decry Ottawa's plan to resettle asylum seekers across the country
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
Atlantic
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
-
Historic Saint John cemetery vandalized with paint
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help after a historic cemetery was vandalized.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash closes section of Portage Avenue
A motor vehicle crash has closed a section of Portage Avenue Friday morning.
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
-
How Winnipeggers can get in on this year’s Giveaway Weekend
Giveaway Weekend is fast approaching, with a chance to unload your unwanted but reusable items to new homes.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Town hall meeting in northern Ont. aims to address questions about radioactive materials
The Township of Nairn and Hyman, as well as the Township of Baldwin, hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the transportation of radioactive material through the area.
-
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
London
-
'Recession-proof jobs': Mayor says Dr. Oetker put the city on the path to attracting critical partnerships
Celebrating a company that helped put London on a new economic path.
-
TVDSB applies for funding to build or expand five schools in the coming years
A funding request coming down the pipe from Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to the ministry of education hopes to build four new schools, and expand one in the coming years.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Rabies pop-up clinics in Simcoe County this fall
Veterinarians in Simcoe County are offering several low-cost rabies vaccination clinics to help pet owners protect their dogs and cats from rabies.
-
Meaford airport renamed in honour of Canada's most decorated military veteran
It's one of Meaford's crown jewels and now has a new name in honour of one of Canada's most celebrated soldiers.
-
Cocaine found in woman's pick-up truck: OPP
A R.I.D.E. stop netted police an impaired-by-drugs driver.
Windsor
-
Hiring freeze at city hall ordered by Drew Dilkens
Using his strong mayor powers, Dilkens said the move is in anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget.
-
Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized in Colchester: Police
A traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs in Colchester, according to Essex OPP.
-
Lost luggage? LaSalle police seek owner of abandoned suitcase
LaSalle police officers are looking for the owner of a suitcase that was left outside a store on a busy road in the municipality.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
Harbour Air suspends service between Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, citing low demand
Seaplane operator Harbour Air says it is cancelling one of its routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and temporarily suspending some flights to the Sunshine Coast, due to decreasing ticket sales.
-
Dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk in B.C. through the fall
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge
-
Police operation near Vauxhall, Alta., ends: RCMP
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
-
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
-
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One person in custody after Sault police respond to gun call Thursday
One person remains in custody and officials are searching for an aggressive dog that was subdued with a stun gun, Sault police said Thursday evening.
-
Thessalon mural tells the history of the community
A visual history of the Town of Thessalon is taking shape, thanks to a mural being painted on the municipal officer created by a Sudbury artist Monique Legault.
-
Incident on Sussex Road ends with arrest, Sault police say
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say one person has been taken into custody following an incident on Sussex Road in the city.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.