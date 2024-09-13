Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year

Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, among other charges.

The trial has been legally complicated and burdened with a huge body of evidence that stems from the three-week long demonstration in 2022 that blocked streets and frustrated Ottawa residents.

The Crown seeks to prove that the two conspired to essentially hold Ottawa residents hostage to the noise and blockades in order to pressure the government to change its pandemic public health policies.

The defence has argued the two simply exercised their fundamental right to assembly and expression as part of a legal protest.

The two accused are expected to attend court virtually from their homes in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.