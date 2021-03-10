Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Attention vaccine shoppers: Just take the one you get
New COVID-19 cases in Ontario climb above 1,300, another 16 deaths logged
'COVID-19 is essentially everywhere': Thunder Bay, Ont. is one of the leading hotspots in Canada
Survey finds Canadian doctors fatigued by slow vaccine rollout
COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has significantly higher death rate, study finds
Select Ontario Rexall, Costco locations already booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
'We were desperate': Part owners of Edmonton salon-turned-nightclub explain large party
Why the 'grief pandemic' might outlast the worst of COVID-19
Health Canada says Pfizer vaccine can be transported after thawing, but only for 12 hours
Don't panic if you see a lump on your armpit after COVID-19 vaccination, doctors say
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada