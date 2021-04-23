N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum thinks border states and provinces may be able to create vaccine partnerships that are similar to the one he made with Manitoba.

On Monday, a deal was announced to vaccinate Manitoba-based truck drivers who regularly cross the border. Under the arrangement, 2,000 to 4,000 truckers will be vaccinated in North Dakota.

“I think we could see more of these ideas take off,” he said on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Friday.

Burgum said he’s also in communication with Saskatchewan.

