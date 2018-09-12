

Julien Arsenault, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard said Wednesday he'll consider going to court to block or delay the adoption of a new NAFTA if the deal is unsatisfactory to Quebec farmers.

Speaking in Montreal, Couillard said the province won't accept an agreement that doesn't meet the approval of dairy producers, who are against dismantling of the supply management system that regulates the price of dairy, eggs and poultry.

He added he won't present any deal to the legislature that the agricultural sector opposes.

"I will not, not accept something that they would not accept," he said at an election campaign event where he unveiled his party's financial framework.

"I would fight it, I would not submit the text to the national assembly if that happens."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland returned to Washington on Tuesday to resume negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement after two weeks of intense negotiations ended last week without a deal.

Freeland said following the meeting that the talks were progressing in good faith and had reached a point where discussing them face to face with the prime minister was "absolutely essential."

On Wednesday, Couillard said he has so far received no indications the Trudeau government is planning to bend to American demands.

But he said he wants all of Canada to know he's ready to fight if that position changes.

"Am I ready to postpone, or even be a negative factor? Yes, because I want to work and speak for our dairy producers and our farms," he said.

Nearly half of Canada's dairy farms are located in Quebec and all of the major political party leaders have promised to stand up for supply management if elected.

Earlier this week, former prime minister Brian Mulroney said he didn't see how Canada can reach a deal without some flexibility on the issue.