Convicted ex-RCMP official, facing decades in prison, gets support from Kovrig
Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who was detained for years in China, is among those urging a judge to avoid a harsh prison sentence for Cameron Jay Ortis, convicted of breaching Canada's secrets law.
In a letter filed in Ontario Superior Court, Kovrig, a past professional acquaintance of the former RCMP intelligence official, says leaving Ortis "to rot in a prison cell for the sake of deterrence and retribution" strikes him as "an exercise in gratuitous cruelty."
Kovrig, who spent more than 1,000 days in Chinese custody, says in the letter that only those who have experienced long-term confinement can truly appreciate the excruciating toll it takes on a person.
"The mental awfulness is even more acute for an individual such as Cameron, blessed as he is with high intelligence and a curious mind -- someone used to doing relevant, impactful, intellectually demanding work," Kovrig writes.
He suggests "more restorative means of justice," such as supervised and monitored activities like research, teaching or problem-solving through which Ortis could pay his debt to society, rather than "sitting in a prison cell marking time or doing menial labour."
Ortis, 51, led the RCMP's Operations Research group, which assembled and developed classified information on cybercriminals, terror cells and transnational criminal networks.
The Crown argued at a hearing Thursday that Ortis, convicted in November of violating the Security of Information Act, should be sentenced to decades behind bars.
Prosecutor Judy Kliewer told Justice Robert Maranger the sentence must send a message to the public and Canada's partners that revealing classified material has consequences.
"His conduct betrayed the RCMP," she said. "It jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
Jon Doody, a lawyer for Ortis, argued his client -- who has no previous criminal record -- should simply be sentenced to the time he has already served since his September 2019 arrest.
Ortis has exhausted his savings, has no assets and will forever be marked by the criminal case, Doody told the judge. "He's lost everything."
Maranger said he would consider the arguments and sentence Ortis on Feb. 7.
In November, jurors declared Ortis guilty of three counts of breaching the secrets law and one count of attempting to do so.
Each of these counts is punishable by a maximum of 14 years in prison.
Kliewer said Thursday the Crown is seeking maximum, consecutive sentences on the first two counts of breaching the secrets law, amounting 28 years in prison. The Crown wants sentences that would be served concurrently for the remaining two secrets law offences.
The jury also found Ortis guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer system. The Crown is requesting concurrent sentences for these offences as well.
Because the Crown seeks an overall sentence for multiple offences, the "principle of totality" would require the judge to ensure the overall punishment is not excessive.
The Crown says a sentence for Ortis in the range of 22 to 25 years would be appropriate, when this principle is considered.
Ortis pleaded not guilty in court to all charges, including breaking the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals of interest to police in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.
Ortis testified he did not betray the RCMP. Rather, he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries.
The Crown argued Ortis had no authority to disclose classified material and that he was not doing so as part of a legitimate undercover operation.
Ortis's position entrusted him with the keys to the most sensitive information that the RCMP had access to at the time, Kliewer told the court Thursday.
He deserves a sentence that will show the public and Canada's international partners that the system intended to protect information "has teeth," she said.
Ortis was released briefly on bail following his arrest in late 2019, only to be returned to an Ottawa jail for more than three years. He was again granted bail under strict conditions in December 2022 as he awaited a trial that took place last fall.
Applying pre-sentence rules, the Crown says Ortis should be credited with five years and four months.
Doody recounted the unusual hardships Ortis experienced while in custody due to the nature of the case, and came up with a different accounting.
He said Ortis spent years alone in protective custody, contracted COVID-19, and was repeatedly strip-searched and X-rayed in the course of viewing documentation related to his case at a secure, off-site facility.
Ultimately, Doody argued Ortis should be sentenced to seven years and two months -- the amount of time he should be credited with having served.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
1936-2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
IN DEPTH
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic fined US$25K by NBA for criticizing officials
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.
Violence rattles Ecuador as a nightclub arson kills 2 and a bomb scare sparks an evacuation
A bomb threat sent an anti-explosives unit scrambling into a bustling area of Ecuador's tense capital Thursday while authorities in an eastern city reported a nightclub arson killed two people as the South American country staggers under a spike of violence blamed on drug gangs.
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces
Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.
-
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
-
'I hope her face haunts you': Sentencing for man convicted in child's beating death
There were sobs and tears in a Calgary courtroom Thursday at the sentencing hearing for a man convicted in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
World
-
U.S., U.K. carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen: officials
The United States and the United Kingdom have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.
-
California ski resort reopens as workers clear debris from deadly avalanche
A California ski resort near Lake Tahoe reopened Thursday, a day after an avalanche roared down a steep section of the mountain, killing a 66-year-old skier in the first U.S. avalanche death of the winter.
-
South Africa says Israel's campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. Here's what you need to know
Israel is defending itself in the United Nations' highest court Thursday against allegations that it is committing genocide with its military campaign in Gaza.
-
Judges overseeing Trump cases in New York and DC are latest targets as bogus 'swatting' calls surge
Bomb threats and false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials, state capitols and courthouses have surged in recent weeks, including some connected to court cases against former president Donald Trump.
-
He warned authorities about the Maine gunman, but they downplayed his texts. Now he's speaking out
Sean Hodgson watched and worried as his best friend of nearly two decades unraveled. His former roommate and fellow U.S. Army reservist's anger and paranoia were mounting, he had access to guns, and he refused to get help. So Hodgson did the hardest thing of his life: He sent a text about Robert Card to their Army supervisor.
-
Lawsuit filed against Harvard, accusing it of violating the civil rights of Jewish students
Several Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of becoming 'a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.'
Politics
-
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
-
Politicians have 'no role' in police decisions: Freeland on Rebel News arrest
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday she would not weigh in on the recent arrest of a Rebel News personality because politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police.
-
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Health
-
How a virtual emergency room doctor saved a life from afar
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
-
Ontario hospitals warn of patient surges, long wait times
Several Ontario hospitals are warning of higher-than-usual numbers of patients and longer wait times, particularly in their emergency departments.
-
Nearly 10,000 died from COVID-19 last month, fuelled by holiday gatherings and new variant, WHO says
The head of the UN health agency said Wednesday holiday gatherings and the spread of the most prominent variant globally led to increased transmission of COVID-19 last month.
Sci-Tech
-
AI-powered misinformation is the world's biggest short-term threat, Davos report says
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
-
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December, 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
-
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Entertainment
-
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
-
Emmys will have reunions, recreations of shows like 'Lucy,' 'Martin,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Thrones'
The 75th Emmy Awards will be studded with cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout television history. The first such scene will come within the 10 minutes of host Anthony Anderson's Emmys opening, and the moments will be spread throughout the Fox telecast.
-
Rapper could be sentenced to more than a year in jail in fraud plot
The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.
Business
-
Air Canada contests decision on power wheelchairs
Air Canada is appealing a decision by the country's transport regulator that seeks to boost accessibility for travellers living with a disability.
-
U.S. charges eBay over employees who sent live spiders and cockroaches to couple; company to pay US$3M
Online retailer eBay Inc. will pay a US$3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday.
-
Indigo lays off staff as part of strategic plan, does not specify number of cuts
Indigo Books & Music Inc. has laid off an unspecified number of staff as part of the retailer's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.
Lifestyle
-
The Stanley craze begs the question: Why do we love our special little cups so much?
Everyone has seen the videos of people — presumably normal, functional members of society — inciting desperate mosh pits in Target or acting up in Starbucks over limited edition Stanley 1913 cups.
-
Pets suffer from the cold, too. Here's what to do
Here's how to take care of your pets during cold winters.
-
Sleep disruptions in 30s and 40s linked to cognitive decline a decade later, study finds
People who have more interrupted sleep in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to have memory and thinking problems a decade later, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic fined US$25K by NBA for criticizing officials
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.
-
Patriots' 'partnership' with Bill Belichick comes to an end after 24 seasons, 6 Super Bowl titles
Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league's Super Bowl era, The Associated Press reports.
-
Israel barred from International Ice Hockey Federation events over security concerns
The International Ice Hockey Federation has barred Israel from competing in its world championship events citing security concerns.
Autos
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
-
Toronto ranked worst city in North America for traffic, new index finds
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.