The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada says it met Monday with one of two Canadians detained in China since December.

An update from the department said consular officials in China had their fourth visit with Michael Kovrig since his arrest, but aren't saying much else about the visit.

Global Affairs Canada said visits generally include assessing the well-being of a Canadian citizen, seeking medical attention where required, and acting as a link between the Canadian and their loved ones.

The department's statement says the government remains concerned by China's "arbitrary detention" of Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor.

Canadian officials continue to call for their immediate release.

Kovrig and Spavor haven't been formally charged with anything, have been denied access to lawyers, and are allowed only monthly access by Canadian diplomats.