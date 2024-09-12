Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada’s consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
It will be the first time Canadians will hear from Clark after reports emerged in July that the federal government had bought a new $9 million piece of luxury real estate for him to live in. The condo is located within the world's thinnest skyscraper on "Billionaire's Row" in Manhattan.
The federal government has said Canada's former Manhattan residence was last renovated in 1982 and required significant upgrades that were estimated to cost $2.6 million. Officials have also contended that buying the new residence will save Canadian taxpayers millions of dollars and reduce maintenance costs.
But the Conservatives have argued that the new condo is another example of the Liberal government putting its elite friends before Canadians, especially during a cost of living crisis.
In testimony back in August, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs that Clark had no influence on the government’s decision to buy the new property.
"There was no influence from Mr. Clark. He was not involved in the consultation or decision process," senior assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs Canada Stéphane Cousineau told the committee on Aug. 22.
Clark was invited to appear back on Aug. 26, but Global Affairs Canada told CTV News then that he was “unavailable on the date initially proposed.”
The former official residence is currently listed for $13 million.
Clark was appointed Canada’s consul general in New York in 2023. He previously worked for more than forty years as a broadcast journalist for several organizations, including CTV News and Global News.
With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, ties Beyonce's record and thanks Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards — including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year.
WATCH LIVE Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Ukraine businesses hire more women and teens as labour shortages bite
As the war with Russia drains the labour force, businesses are trying to cover critical shortages by hiring more women in traditionally male-dominated roles and turning to teenagers, students and older workers.
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
As war rages in Gaza, Israel's crackdown on West Bank insurgency is killing Palestinian youths
In the web of battered, sun-baked streets winding up the hillside, bloodshed is as unrelenting as the heat. So it is not hard to see why, when raid sirens and gunfire erupted yet again on a morning in late May, 15-year-old Mahmoud Hamadneh turned his bike down an alley that held out the promise of refuge.
Canada
-
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collective coin.
-
OPP constable charged after alleged assault at Santa's Village
A woman has been charged with assault following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
-
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
-
RCMP investigation into Lytton, B.C., wildfire finds no criminality, no definitive cause
The RCMP has concluded its criminal investigation into the "devastating and fatal fire" that tore through the Village of Lytton and surrounding Indigenous communities more than three years ago.
-
B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries
The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.
-
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
World
-
Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru who was convicted for human rights abuses, dies at 86
Alberto Fujimori, whose decade-long presidency began with triumphs righting Peru’s economy and defeating a brutal insurgency only to end in a disgrace of autocratic excess that later sent him to prison, has died. He was 86.
-
North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles after Kim vowed to bolster war readiness
North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.
-
Ukraine businesses hire more women and teens as labour shortages bite
As the war with Russia drains the labour force, businesses are trying to cover critical shortages by hiring more women in traditionally male-dominated roles and turning to teenagers, students and older workers.
-
Austria carries out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Austrian security forces carried out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists this week ahead of the 23th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, citing the potential for copycat violence on the date of the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and over a million displaced
Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others, authorities said on Wednesday.
-
South Koreans are starkly divided over North Korea's nuclear threat
There are two Koreas, North and South. But there's also more than one South Korea, with the nation split into camps with polar opposite views on the danger posed by the nuclear-armed neighbor to the north.
Politics
-
Consul general to New York to answer questions over $9M luxury condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark will testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
-
Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get into it with Poilievre in Parliament
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he 'can't wait' to get back to Ottawa to get into it with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons, as he makes the case to his own party to put up a united front against the Conservatives.
-
'I'm not going to listen to you': Singh rejects Poilievre's push for early election, sets sights on progressive policy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will focus on advancing progressive policies, amid renewed pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to help him bring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government down when Parliament resumes next week.
Health
-
Youth mental health worse, especially among girls, pandemic-spanning survey shows
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
-
Rich nations have millions of mpox shots as Africa's outbreak spreads. Will they share?
Rich countries have several hundred million doses of vaccines that could help fight an mpox outbreak in Africa, where donated shots fall far short of what is needed, according to a Reuters tally of public statements, documents and estimates from non-governmental organizations.
-
Canada to donate 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine
Canada is donating 'up to 200,000' doses of mpox vaccine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. The World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency last month, for the second time in two years.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
-
'Spot, squish, report': Officials urging vigilance as destructive species heads north
They have a propensity to proliferate and a fondness for grapes, and while the distinctive red and white-spotted lanternfly may look beautiful, officials are urging vigilance as the invasive species tracks north.
-
Spacewalking is the new domain of the rich as billionaire attempts first private spacewalk
First came space tourism. Now comes an even bigger thrill for the monied masses: spacewalking.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, ties Beyonce's record and thanks Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards — including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year.
-
Taylor Swift wins at MTV Video Music Awards and Chappell Roan gets medieval
Taylor Swift and Post Malone took home the first award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, for best collaboration, handed to them by Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles.
-
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Business
-
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
-
B.C. ski resort offers free season passes to residents who provide rental housing for overseas staff
While snowfall is still months away, a busy Vancouver-area ski resort is already in full hiring mode.
-
It's now too late to buy travel insurance if Air Canada cancels flights, but this is what to know for the future
As many as 110,000 Air Canada passengers could be affected daily if the airline doesn't reach a deal with its pilots' union by Sunday. However, it's too late for flyers to purchase coverage for the flights that could be impacted by a work stoppage.
Lifestyle
-
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
-
Lotto Max jackpot hits record $75 million, could rise to $80M
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
-
Givenchy names Sarah Burton, designer of Princess of Wales' wedding dress, new creative director
Givenchy has named Sarah Burton creative director for women’s and men’s collections, with immediate effect, the fashion house announced on Monday.
Sports
-
If you build it, they will come: How Manitoba farmers created their own 'Field of Dreams'
A hamlet with a population of fewer than 70 residents has successfully brought people back in time to 1989 - the setting, a ‘Field of Dreams’ carved out of cornfields.
-
Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team's stadium.
-
Nearly half of women fans in England and Wales suffer sexist abuse at soccer matches
Close to half of women soccer fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Suspects in GTA auto theft ring came to Ontario ‘for sole purpose’ of stealing cars: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Local Spotlight
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned N.S. business marks milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Bachman Turner Overdrive Way: City recommends honorary name change to Winnipeg road
Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.
'Hopeless and helpless': Regina mother seeks help to treat rare spinal disease
Mary Grace Rico is seeking help in getting treatment for a rare spinal condition.
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Vancouver
-
Family of teen who died in B.C. homeless camp pushes for involuntary treatment for children with addictions
In February, when Brianna MacDonald was rushed to hospital because of a suspected overdose, her parents said they begged Surrey Memorial to keep her in the youth psychiatric ward because of her mental health and addiction issues.
-
Terry Fox's hometown wants public's help with new interactive exhibit
As thousands prepare to take part in Terry Fox Runs this weekend to raise money in the fight against cancer, his hometown has a new legacy project in the works.
-
More people turning to non-profit grocery store as food costs surge
More customers have been shopping the shelves of Vancouver's Quest grocery store.
Toronto
-
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
-
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
-
One person critically injured in Etobicoke 'altercation': police
One person has life-threatening injuries after what police are calling an “altercation” between a group of people in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Cougar stalks acreage southwest of Calgary twice in a day, kills cat
A warning from a concerned parent after multiple frighteningly close encounters with a cougar on an acreage just southwest of the city on Tuesday.
-
Alberta Premier Smith says she wants Calgary Green Line to proceed as first pitched
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's committed to Calgary’s multibillion-dollar Green Line light-rail transit project, but as it was originally envisioned.
-
Calgary sports complex adding lazy river and water slides with $87.5M expansion
A well-known Calgary sports complex is getting a massive makeover.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Audit finds issues with apprenticeship program, outsourcing of work in OC Transpo garages
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found issues within OC Transpo's maintenance facilities surrounding supervision and certification of apprentices and around the outsourcing of some work to other garages.
-
'Buy nothing': PSAC wants federal workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A union representing federal employees is asking its members to bring their own lunch to work, in an apparent retaliation against downtown Ottawa businesses as new return-to-office protocols begin.
-
Temperatures will feel like the low 30s today and this weekend in Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 26 C today, 28 C on Friday and 27 C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with no rain in the forecast after Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
-
Police chase through Longueuil leaves officers searching for suspects
Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a chase resulted in a car crash in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough.
-
What passengers need to know about their rights ahead of a potential Air Canada pilots strike
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Edmonton
-
Father who killed his 17-day-old son sentenced to 6 years in prison
A man who killed his infant son two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
-
3 Edmonton restaurants ranked among best new dining spots in country
Edmonton's Bar Henry. Bernadette's and Little Wolf are up for consideration for the title of Canada's best new restaurant.
-
St. Albert product 'excited' about free-agent invitation to Edmonton Oilers rookie camp
Marc Lajoie received a text from his agent two weeks ago with an offer to attend Edmonton Oilers training camp.
Atlantic
-
'Bit of a mess': The challenges of getting around Halifax
Ongoing construction is causing traffic woes for Halifax drivers.
-
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing in ditch with child in vehicle: N.S. RCMP
Police say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Scotch Village, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'She was very honourable': Cathy Merrick lies in state at Manitoba legislature
The sound of sombre song serenaded the halls of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday as Cathy Merrick's casket was brought in for a closed-door ceremony. Merrick died last Friday and was to lie in state Wednesday afternoon to allow the public to pay their respects.
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
-
Police searching for missing 22-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen in the Bridgwater neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Fire rips through farm field near Pense, farmer outraged over response by emergency crews
All that remains is a black charred field that stretches for miles after a massive fire roared through stubble crop fields in the R.M. of Pense on Monday afternoon.
-
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collective coin.
-
Town of Gravelbourg says goodbye to water tower
For as long as she can remember, 98-year-old Minnie Nugent has enjoyed the view of a water tower in the skyline, welcoming her home to Gravelbourg.
Kitchener
-
How new technology is helping farmers cut costs and save time
New advancements in technology are helping farmers save money and time.
-
Residents stepping up home security in Waterloo Region
In a push to make their homes more secure, a local home surveillance company says more residents are installing security cameras on their properties.
-
Civil lawsuit alleging 'brutal' sexual assault launched against accused in Ont.'s 'Woodland rapist' case
An alleged child predator who was arrested and charged earlier this year is now facing a civil lawsuit in connection with a "brutal" sexual assault in a Toronto area park reported nearly 30 years ago.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Councillors endorse Saskatoon downtown planning roadmap
Saskatoon city councillors put their support behind a planning document that is expected to guide the next decade of development for the downtown core at its governance and priorities committee Wednesday.
-
'We do it well': How Elections Saskatchewan preps for voting
Saskatchewan is entering election season, with voters soon heading to the polls to determine the province’s future.
Northern Ontario
-
Public pooping leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
-
Ontario woman misses flight to funeral due to airline ticket typo
An Ontario woman admits she was flustered and stressed trying to book an airline ticket when she found out a close relative had died last month.
-
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries after crash near Western University
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash in London Thursday morning. It happened at the Western University gate on Richmond Street around 6 a.m.
-
'Altercation' at local conservation area under investigation
Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the Archie Coulter Conservation Area on Brouwers Line in Malahide Township, for a report of an altercation.
-
Five municipal parking lots being considered for redevelopment into high density housing
Preliminary analysis of municipally owned parking lots in London’s core business districts has determined five potential locations where the city could partner with developers to construct high density housing.
Barrie
-
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Highway 26 involving transport truck
Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run after an individual was found dead at the side of the road in Springwater Township early Wednesday morning.
-
Judges quash OPP’s decision that officer misconduct in fatal crash was 'not serious'
A panel of Ontario judges has thrown out a decision by the Ontario Provincial Police that an officer's misconduct behind the wheel that killed a pedestrian in 2020 was not serious, saying the force must reconsider and at least explain its decision to his grieving widow.
-
Highway 12 multi-vehicle crash sends 1 person to hospital
Traffic along Highway 12 was impacted by a multi-vehicle crash.
Windsor
-
Fog cancels buses in Essex County
Fog is expected to dissipate this morning making way for sunshine and a high of 29 C, the humidex making it feel like 34 C.
-
‘We can’t wait to share it’: Amherstburg to welcome new boutique hotel
A new boutique hotel is just weeks away from opening in downtown Amherstburg.
-
Windsor facing uphill battle to collect unpaid parking ticket revenue
The City of Windsor is struggling to collect a "significant" amount of unpaid parking ticket revenue.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. family doctors press parties for plans to address crisis ahead of election
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
-
Family of teen who died in B.C. homeless camp pushes for involuntary treatment for children with addictions
In February, when Brianna MacDonald was rushed to hospital because of a suspected overdose, her parents said they begged Surrey Memorial to keep her in the youth psychiatric ward because of her mental health and addiction issues.
-
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge
-
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
-
Milk River Emergency Department temporarily closed Thursday
Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.
-
Lethbridge students struggling to find jobs through the school year
Thousands of students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic are back in Lethbridge for the school year.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fireworks mistaken for gunshots in Sault Ste. Marie, police say
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say the sound of fireworks prompted several calls to 911 on Thursday afternoon.
-
Quebec suspect charged with stealing gas in northern Ont. was driving van stolen in B.C.
An investigation of gas theft in Echo Bay, Ont., led to the discovery of a full-sized cargo van stolen from British Columbia.
-
'Remember the impact': Military members in North Bay commemorate 9/11 victims with march
Canadian and American military men and women from Canadian Forces Base Wing 22 in North Bay, Ont., are ruck marching all day Wednesday to remember all who were impacted by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in the United States in 2001.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.