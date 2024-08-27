Politics

    • Consul-general to New York set to testify about government purchase of residence

    Canada's consul-general in New York has been given a new opportunity to testify before a House committee about his official residence, which the government recently purchased for $9 million.

    Tom Clark has been called to appear at the government operations committee either on Sept. 12 or a later date that month.

    Conservative MP Michael Barrett says Clark was supposed to appear at today's meeting, but a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada says he wasn't available.

    Barrett now says if Clark doesn't show up he should be summoned because he will be in defiance of the committee's wishes.

    Last week, the committee heard Clark was not involved in the purchase of the new condo, which is located on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan.

    The Conservatives say the purchase is another example of the Liberal government putting their elite friends ahead of Canadians.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

