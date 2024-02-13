Conservatives would renegotiate free trade deal with Ukraine, says MP James Bezan

OTTAWA -

A Tory member of Parliament says a future Conservative government would renegotiate Canada's trade deal with Ukraine.

Manitoba MP James Bezan says his government would ensure the agreement contains no mention of carbon pricing -- and that no other trade deals do either.

He made the comments on a Ukrainian TV network last week, aired after the Tories voted against legislation to implement an updated Canada-Ukraine free trade deal.

Ukrainian groups expressed disappointment over the vote and Liberals accused the party of mimicking right-wing politicians in the U.S. who want to reduce aid to Ukraine.

Bezan told the network the reference to carbon pricing was a "poison pill" Tories can't support, adding they would also change the deal by adding insurance provisions.

"We form government in the next election, we will renegotiate that free trade agreement," he said.

"That'll be a better free trade agreement that will ensure that we are able to do trade."

He said they would also "make sure" that there is more "insurance in there as well."

A future Conservative government would also ensure that Canada and Ukraine's defence systems better collaborate, Bezan said, so Ukraine has the capacity to build its own weapons.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, he said his party wouldn't honour what he called a "carbon tax amendment," but he stopped short of outlining what he planned to do about the deal.

He defended his party's vote against the updated bill by saying it was the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper that ushered in the free trade agreement in the first place.

Poilievre has charged that Trudeau is wielding the issue as a political wedge to distract from domestic matters.

The bill passed in the House of Commons last week and must now be debated in the Senate before it can become law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.