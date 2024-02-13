Politics

    • Conservatives would renegotiate free trade deal with Ukraine, says MP James Bezan

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A Tory member of Parliament says a future Conservative government would renegotiate Canada's trade deal with Ukraine.

    Manitoba MP James Bezan says his government would ensure the agreement contains no mention of carbon pricing -- and that no other trade deals do either.

    He made the comments on a Ukrainian TV network last week, aired after the Tories voted against legislation to implement an updated Canada-Ukraine free trade deal.

    Ukrainian groups expressed disappointment over the vote and Liberals accused the party of mimicking right-wing politicians in the U.S. who want to reduce aid to Ukraine.

    Bezan told the network the reference to carbon pricing was a "poison pill" Tories can't support, adding they would also change the deal by adding insurance provisions.

    "We form government in the next election, we will renegotiate that free trade agreement," he said.

    "That'll be a better free trade agreement that will ensure that we are able to do trade."

    He said they would also "make sure" that there is more "insurance in there as well."

    A future Conservative government would also ensure that Canada and Ukraine's defence systems better collaborate, Bezan said, so Ukraine has the capacity to build its own weapons.

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Last week, he said his party wouldn't honour what he called a "carbon tax amendment," but he stopped short of outlining what he planned to do about the deal.

    He defended his party's vote against the updated bill by saying it was the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper that ushered in the free trade agreement in the first place.

    Poilievre has charged that Trudeau is wielding the issue as a political wedge to distract from domestic matters.

    The bill passed in the House of Commons last week and must now be debated in the Senate before it can become law.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News