OTTAWA -- Government House leader Mark Holland is urging the Conservatives to reconsider their rejection of a compromise proposal that would allow MPs to finally see unredacted documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest-security laboratory.

In a letter Tuesday to his Conservative counterpart, Gerard Deltell, Holland reiterates his proposal to allow a special all-party, security-cleared committee to review all the documents, aided by three former senior judges who would decide whether or how any disputed material could be released publicly without jeopardizing national security.

He cites articles by several experts who've recently backed the government's contention that Canada's national security would be harmed by complying with opposition parties' demand that the documents be turned over to a regular committee of MPs.

Under a House of Commons order passed by opposition parties last spring over the objections of the Liberal minority government, the documents would be vetted by the parliamentary law clerk for potential national security issues but committee members would retain the right to release whatever material they chose.

In his letter, Holland urges Deltell to read a recent article in the Globe and Mail penned by Michael Kergin, former ambassador to the United States, and two former senior officials in the Privy Council Office, Greg Fyffe and Jim Mitchell.

In it, the trio argued that prolonging the dispute over the documents "could be damaging for Canada's intelligence and security agencies."

They wrote that release of information that appears innocuous could actually wind up "unmasking" foreign sources and could be "a gift to hostile intelligence powers." It could also deter potential sources from sharing information for fear they could be identified.

Moreover, if the government were to lose control over the release of sensitive information, the trio argued that would violate Canada's obligations to its "Five Eyes" intelligence partners, with whom sensitive information is shared under strict confidentiality conditions.

Canada's intelligence relationship with the U.S. in particular "would also be gravely undermined by any loss of confidence in the government's ability to safeguard its sensitive information," they wrote.

Holland notes in his letter that the three experts backed his compromise proposal, which he calls reasonable and responsible.

"It acknowledges your fair and right request to be able to see all documents unredacted and recognizes the power of the House to order such documents. Our proposal does this without endangering our national security," Holland says.

He cites another recent article penned by national security experts Leah West and Stephanie Carvin at Carleton University and Thomas Juneau at the University of Ottawa, in which the academics argue that all parties need to come together to agree on a process for Parliament to review classified documents.

The Conservatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Holland's letter.

The Tories have flatly rejected Holland's compromise proposal in the past but the Bloc Quebecois and NDP have not categorically ruled it out. In an interview, Holland said the Bloc and NDP are still "considering it."

Opposition parties believe the documents will shed light on why scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 and subsequently fired last January.

Just before Christmas, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole announced that he will not name any Tory MPs to the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians, known as NSICOP, until the wraps are taken off the documents.

In his letter, Holland urges Conservatives to reconsider that decision as well, arguing that NSICOP has been "a model of collaboration" where "partisan interests are not placed ahead of national security."

NSICOP was created in 2017 specifically to allow MPs to review sensitive matters. It submits classified reports to the prime minister, which are later tabled in Parliament in edited form. Its members must have top security clearance and are bound to secrecy.

"To not participate in this essential oversight mechanism is to weaken its essential function," Holland writes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.