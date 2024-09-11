Conservatives to put forward non-confidence motion in Trudeau government 'at earliest possible opportunity'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will put forward a non-confidence motion when Parliament resumes “at the earliest possible opportunity” with the aim of triggering an early federal election.

Poilievre is calling on both the NDP and Bloc Quebecois to support the motion.

“It's put up or shut up time for the NDP,” Poilievre said to reporters on Wednesday.

Poilievre’s announcement on Wednesday comes after the NDP pulled out of its supply-and-confidence agreement with the minority Liberal government one week ago. The deal, which was inked back in 2022, meant the NDP would support the federal government on non-confidence votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities. Now the NDP says it will determine its support on a case-by-case basis.

Before the NDP ended the deal, Poilievre issued a public letter to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the end of August, urging him to do so and force an election this fall. The next fixed election date is scheduled in October 2025.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Poilievre doubled down on that call to Singh and asked the NDP to commit “unequivocally” to vote non-confidence before two federal byelections on Monday.

“Will they vote non-confidence to bring down the costly coalition and trigger a carbon tax election, or will Jagmeet Singh sell out Canadians again?” Poilievre said.

After the NDP pulled out of the agreement, Singh did acknowledge that an early election is “more likely.” But so far, the NDP is giving no sign that the party wants to imminently send Canadians to the polls.

When asked about Poilievre’s statements Wednesday, Singh said he will “never” listen to the Conservative leader.

“I'm not going to say our decision ahead of time,” Singh told reporters. “We will look at the votes and we'll make a determination of what's the best interest of Canadians. Unlike Pierre Poilievre, who wants to play games, we actually want to get things done for Canadians.”

The NDP continues to hold its caucus retreat in Montreal. NDP House Leader Peter Julian said Wednesday that discussions with MPs are more focused on “what we are looking to do and accomplish in the next election.”

It would take more than the Conservatives caucus of 119 and the New Democrats caucus of 24 to gather the majority support needed to topple Trudeau’s Liberal government and its 154 MPs on a non-confidence vote.

The Bloc Quebecois caucus of 32 MPs essentially holds the balance of power.

The House of Commons resumes next week on Sept. 16.