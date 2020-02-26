OTTAWA -- Conservative MPs are planning on moving a motion Wednesday afternoon calling for a committee probe of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion's report that found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The Tories will be putting forward a motion at the House Ethics Committee, seeking to have the "Trudeau II Report" studied, calling on Dion to appear and testify for two hours on his findings, and requesting "other witnesses as required" be invited.

This is the first formal attempt from the opposition to revive the SNC-Lavalin scandal in this minority Parliament. Given committees are now majority controlled by the opposition parties, the Liberals do not have the same ability to decide which studies are launched or left off the agenda as they did in their majority days.

This move comes nearly a year to the day of Jody Wilson-Raybould's House Justice Committee testimony in the SNC-Lavalin affair. It was during her testimony that she alleged that she faced high-level "veiled threats" and political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, leaving Trudeau facing calls to resign.

It was then several months later in August 2019, when Dion issued his damning report that found Trudeau both directly and indirectly sought to influence his once justice minister and attorney general's decision on whether to cut a deal that would see the Quebec-based construction and engineering giant avoid a criminal prosecution.

As a result—after taking months to review "troubling" evidence and relevant legal and constitutional principles—Dion found Trudeau to have contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, the second time since he’s been in office.