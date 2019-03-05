

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservatives now have a slight edge over the Liberals, according to the latest Nanos Research federal ballot tracking.

The weekly tracking data, which ended March 1 and was released on Tuesday, shows the Conservatives at 34.7 per cent, followed by the Liberals at 34.2 per cent.

The NDP is at 15.5 per cent and the Green Party at 9.1 per cent. The Bloc Quebecois got 3.6 per cent of the vote, while the People’s Party of Canada got 0.7 per cent.

Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 49.4 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they would consider voting Liberal while 46.3 per cent would consider voting Conservative.

Just over 37 per cent would consider voting NDP, 30.1 per cent would consider voting Green, 9.3 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 21.2 per cent would consider voting for the Bloc Quebecois.

The latest Nanos survey data also show that 52.2 of respondents think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the qualities of a good leader, while 39.1 per cent think the same of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Just over 27 per cent think NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has the qualities of a good leader.

Methodology

Numbers are based on a four-week rolling sample comprised of 1,000 interviews. To update the tracking a new week of 250 interviews is added and the oldest week is dropped.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points 19 times out of 20.