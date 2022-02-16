Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won’t be supporting a motion giving the federal government the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act, as MPs await a motion triggering debate on the matter.

Leaving a Conservative caucus meeting on Wednesday, Bergen said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t attempt to thoroughly rectify the protesting and blockades in Ottawa and elsewhere with the existing powers he had.

“The first act that he does when he has a chance to do something – he doesn’t go through step one, two, three – he goes straight to 100 and invokes the Emergencies Act,” she said.

“I don’t think anything that we will see will change our mind, we will be opposing it.”

Bergen noted that the invoking of the Act comes at the same time many of the blockades are being lifted through local law enforcement.

“It really begs the question, why he would take this drastic action?”

Earlier in the day, Government House Leader Mark Holland said the emergency declaration motion will be unveiled to MPs “as soon as possible.”

Holland said given the measure has never been invoked, it’s “extremely” important for the government to get it right.

“We have had very productive conversations and certainly I've indicated to the House leaders that we're going to get this to them as soon as possible but you know, we have to make sure that everything is in its proper form in order and given the fact that these are measures that have never been in Parliament before,” he said.

As part of the parliamentary oversight requirements in invoking powers under the Emergencies Act, the government must table a motion in both the House and Senate within seven sitting days outlining why federal officials feel the powers are required and detailing what specific measures will be taken, to allow the two parliamentary bodies to confirm it.

Holland said the government will be “well inside” the seven day window.

Once the motion is tabled, debate will begin on the next siting day and will continue, according to the Act, “without interruption” until the vote is ready to be called -- essentially when the list of speakers has been exhausted or if the government imposes closure on the debate.

If the motion is adopted—which is expected in the House given the NDP have already signalled they’ll support the Liberals, giving them the majority numbers, but the Senate remains to be seen—the emergency powers will remain in effect.

Late Tuesday night the government issued the regulations outlining in more detail what powers are being enacted though the act.

Among them are safeguarding vaccine clinics, banning children from protests and blockade sites, protecting war memorials, and directing essential services.

Justice Minister David Lametti said these regulations will be tabled in the House of Commons by the end of Thursday.

“Looking ahead, both the House of Commons and Senate will soon have the opportunity to debate and vote on the emergency declaration…Parliament can amend or revoke any orders we have made. This is an important democratic check and balance in the act,” he said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Lametti sought to comfort Canadians who are concerned that the move would infringe on personal rights and freedoms.

“It is allowing us to use targeted and proportional measures to help bring the illegal blockades and occupations to an end. And critically, all of our actions under the Emergencies Act will comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That requirement is built into the legislation itself,” he said.

Despite the assurance of the act’s scope, Conservative MPs are calling the move a “power grab.”

“There is no national emergency, there is no threat to the security of Canada, the protests at the border were peacefully taken down and I think it’s an overreach,” said Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu.

“[The prime minister] did not act with his existing powers. So for him to grab even further powers, and very far-reaching powers, is very troubling.”

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello.