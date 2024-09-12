Politics

    • Conservatives say they have solution for online harassment after Liberals 'failed'

    Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill Michelle Rempel Garner makes her way to speak with media in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Thursday, September 12, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press) Conservative MP for Calgary Nose Hill Michelle Rempel Garner makes her way to speak with media in the Foyer of the House of Commons, Thursday, September 12, 2024 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says her party will introduce a bill in the House of Commons next week to protect people from online harassment.

    Rempel Garner says the Liberals have had "almost 10 years" and tried to pass two bills to address the growing problem of online criminal harm and have "failed."

    Her bill will modernize the existing law against criminal harassment so a victim can ask a judge to force social media companies to identify someone who has repeatedly harassed them online.

    The bill also sets out a requirement for online companies to give parents the tools to keep their kids safe, and introduce algorithms that verify a user's age without requiring a digital ID.

    Rempel Garner insists her approach would not constrict freedom of speech, one of the criticisms of the online harms act introduced by the Liberals last winter.

    That legislation would create new requirements for social media companies to protect their users from sexual victimization, hatred and bullying and establish a new regulator to enforce it.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News