Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much "wasteful spending" as possible.
The Conservatives get to set the agenda in the House of Commons on Tuesday, as it's their opposition day — a chance for the party to put forward a motion for MPs to debate — and they've set their sights on the contentious federal application.
Through the motion, the Official Opposition is seeking to have the House "call on the Auditor General of Canada to conduct a performance audit, including the payments, contracts and sub-contracts for all aspects of the ArriveCan app, and to prioritize this investigation."
The motion appears to be prompted by a series of stories about the estimated $54-million cost of the app and the contracts awarded to build and maintain it.
"When $54 million goes out the door and government officials can't get their story straight about where it went, the least we can do is have an audit," Poilievre said Tuesday when speaking about his party's motion.
Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, ArriveCan became mandatory as a way to screen inbound travellers to Canada for their travel and health-related information, including vaccination status.
After months of defending the at-times glitchy application and insisting it was a "critical tool" despite pressure from the travel industry and opposition MPs to scrap it, the federal government made the use of ArriveCan optional on Oct. 1, while also dropping a number of other COVID-19 border measures such as proof of vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements, and pre- and on-arrival testing.
The app can still be used by travellers to fill out customs and immigration declarations prior to arrival, with the federal government stating this option will save Canadians time at the airport.
While the Conservatives are forcing a vote on this motion — likely to happen later this week — their motion is non-binding. That means that it will still be in the hands of Auditor General Karen Hogan to determine whether this is a study her office takes on.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino argued in the House that having ArriveCan was "imperative" in order to collect the health information necessary to facilitate the processing of travellers at the border.
Acknowledging at one point in French that there were challenges at times with the technology, Mendicino said the costs for ArriveCan include both its development and maintenance, adding that the proper procurement processes were followed and a review of the contracts is ongoing.
"At every critical stage we followed, with great rigour, the policies that were put in place when it came to procurement, to make sure that we could get value for taxpayer money," he said.
While the Liberals may not be inclined to support this motion, given its preamble states that "the cost of government is driving up the cost of living," it's possible the Conservatives could find enough backing among other opposition parties to see it pass.
"I have a riding with six border crossings in it and I have numerous, numerous complaints about how it failed them, how it sent people into quarantine that shouldn't have been sent into quarantine, and now we hear that it's cost a ridiculous amount of money," B.C. NDP MP Richard Cannings said.
Speaking in French, Bloc Quebecois MP Rene Villemure questioned why a "huge organization" such as the Canadian government couldn't do this work internally.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
NEW | 'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry
A new chapter of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings began on Tuesday, as the national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year
Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year. The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Struggling Brooklyn Nets part with Canadian coach Steve Nash
Canadian Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
Feds reveal plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | 'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry
A new chapter of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings began on Tuesday, as the national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
-
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Ford lawyers argue irreparable harm to rule of law if inquiry summons not stayed
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 'most wanted' suspects.
World
-
North Korea warns U.S. of 'powerful' response to allied drills
North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response.
-
U.K. minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'
Britain's interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an 'invasion,' days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs.
-
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Russia reinforced its fighting force Tuesday with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it's trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson.
-
Japan's capital begins same-sex partnership recognition
Japan's capital, Tokyo, began issuing certificates recognizing same-sex couples on Tuesday, becoming the largest municipality to do so in a country in which same-sex marriage is not allowed.
-
An Iowa man's wrong turn led him to a burning house. His quick action saved four siblings asleep inside
Members of a Iowa family were able to escape their burning home after a driver, who had wound up on their street by mistake, saw the flames and rushed to wake them up.
-
South Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry.
Politics
-
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
-
NEW
NEW | 'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry
A new chapter of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings began on Tuesday, as the national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
Health
-
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
-
U.S. FDA panel to examine evidence that pulse oximeters may not work as well on dark skin
A panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday to review clinical data about the accuracy of pulse oximetry in patients with darker skin and to discuss recommendations on using these devices on people with dark skin tones.
-
Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths
Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
-
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
-
Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele
Tom Brady has opened up about his divorce from wife of 13 years Gisele Bundchen, saying that he's focusing on his family and football in the midst of a 'very amicable situation.'
Business
-
Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year
Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year. The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
-
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as trading resumes after technical issue
Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, but off its highs of the day as trading resumed after being halted for more than 30 minutes due to a technical problem on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after Vancouver boy hit by truck
A 12-year-old boy on his way to school in a joker costume, was hit by a truck while crossing Marine Drive near Main Street on his bike Monday morning.
-
Could Powerball jackpot top US$1.58 billion record?
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Sports
-
Struggling Brooklyn Nets part with Canadian coach Steve Nash
Canadian Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
-
Soccer-Portaloos and home security: Qatar braces for World Cup influx
Qataris, used to living in one of the world's safest states, are increasingly concerned about potential vandalism, theft and unruly behaviour when some 1.2 million visitors descend on the country for the FIFA World Cup.
-
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
Fans wearing 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.