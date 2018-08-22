Conservatives pledge to change Safe Third Country Agreement
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 10:17AM EDT
The federal Conservatives say they would close what they call a loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States to limit asylum claimants crossing illegally into Canada, among other proposals to amend the country’s immigration system.
Immigration critic Michelle Rempel took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, arguing he refuses to answer questions about an increase in irregular border crossings and resorts to “calling Canadians nasty names.”
More details to come...