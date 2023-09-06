Conservatives, NDP more trusted on affordable housing than Liberals: Nanos
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
According to a survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh's NDP are the most trusted federal parties when it comes to addressing skyrocketing housing costs.
Asked which federal party respondents trusted the most on housing affordability:
- 25 per cent said the Conservatives
- 22 per cent said the New Democrats
- 22 per cent said none of the federal parties; and
- 15 per cent said the Liberals
As all federal parties are trying to hone in on housing, Nik Nanos said in an interview on the Vassy Kapelos Show that these numbers are "not great news for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals," as the more they have been talking about the issue of affordability, the more they appear to be wearing it.
Another seven per cent of respondents said they were unsure which party they trust the most, four per cent said the Bloc Quebecois, three per cent said the Greens, and two per cent said the People's Party of Canada.
Given that those who said either they trusted none of the parties, or were unsure who they trusted the most, make up one third of respondents, Nanos suggested the gap for the Liberals is surmountable.
"There's obviously room for movement, not just for the Liberals, but also for the Conservatives and the NDP, if they can come forward with a housing strategy that captures the attention and interest of Canadians," he said.
Trust for the Conservatives on housing affordability was the highest in the Prairies and Atlantic Canada, while Ontarians, Quebecers, and British Columbians were more likely to say they trusted the New Democrats.
Conservatives and NDP most trusted federal parties on the issue of affordable housing: Sept. 2023 Nanos survey "What it tells me at least is that Canadians are not satisfied with what the Liberals have done so far on housing," Nanos said, adding that it likely explains some of the decisions Trudeau has made this summer.
In July, Trudeau massively restructured his federal cabinet, a reshuffling that they've since sought to frame as being about refocusing the Liberal government around issues of affordability as Canadians continue to grapple with high inflation and an increased cost of living.
On the heels of the shuffle, Trudeau made an effort to pitch his government as centrally preoccupied with ensuring the dream of home ownership can become a reality for as many Canadians as possible, but was quickly panned by his opposition counterparts for suggesting that housing was not centrally a federal responsibility.
Housing was also the top issue on the agenda at the Liberal cabinet retreat in August, but the prime minister and his team left their Atlantic Canada confab without announcing any new housing measures.
The House of Commons is scheduled to resume on Sept. 18. With the NDP pushing for the Liberals to issue an additional $500 Canada Housing Benefit payment and the Conservatives calling for a plan to build more houses and bring prices down, where Canadians call home is set to remain a hot political file this fall.
NATIONAL HORSE RACE TIGHTENING?
Throughout the summer, overall horse race polling from Nanos and other polling firms have shown the Conservatives in the lead, gaining ground on the Liberals as time went on. However, Nanos' latest figures suggest the margin between the Liberals and the Conservatives is closing, to be within the margin of error and Poilievre's party only slightly ahead.
"Four weeks ago, you know, we had the Conservatives with about an eight or nine point advantage over the Liberals, like they were in strong minority territory, just a little shy of majority," Nanos said. "So what was a massive advantage four weeks ago is now a little more of a horse race."
Nanos suggested this may be the result of a stock market-like "technical correction," because "one party is overpriced."
"I think people said, 'well, maybe we'd like change but a Conservative majority government? Not sure if I want that,'" Nanos said.
He compared the current situation for Poilievre, to Stephen Harper in 2006, saying that while there are a significant number of Canadians that are game for change and may be ready for a new prime minister, they aren't sure that they want the Conservatives to have a majority.
"I think that's realistically where we're at right now," Nanos said, suggesting this weekend's Conservative policy convention could be critical for whether Canadians are ready to view the party as a government in waiting.
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,044 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between September 2ndand 4th, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservatives, NDP more trusted on affordable housing than Liberals: Nanos
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider
When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.
Canada
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
-
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
-
NEW
NEW | Conservatives, NDP more trusted on affordable housing than Liberals: Nanos
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
-
'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockaded Ottawa streets in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
World
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
-
British parliament approves disputed Northern Ireland amnesty bill
Britain's parliament on Wednesday gave final approval to a contentious new law that would amnesty ex-soldiers and militants involved in decades of violence in Northern Ireland on condition they cooperate fully with a new investigative body.
-
Russian missile turns Ukrainian market into fiery, blackened ruin strewn with bodies
The Russian missile that struck Wednesday in eastern Ukraine turned an outdoor market into a fiery, blackened ruin where weeping civilians looked for loved ones among the mangled, burned bodies scattered across the ground.
-
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
-
Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea
A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges Wednesday over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel in the country's main port of Piraeus.
-
China authorities arrest 2 for smashing shortcut through Great Wall with excavator
China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Conservatives, NDP more trusted on affordable housing than Liberals: Nanos
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
-
On eve of party convention Poilievre says he's not bound by grassroots' policy ideas
On the eve of his first policy convention as leader, Pierre Poilievre is reminding Canadians that he is not bound by the policies the Conservative grassroots choose to advance.
-
Feds award $15 million contract to Sun Life to lay groundwork for dental care program
The federal government has awarded a contract worth up to $15 million to lay the groundwork for a new national dental insurance plan.
Health
-
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
-
analysis
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
-
Moderna says updated COVID-19 vaccine is effective against newer variant BA.2.86
Moderna on Wednesday said clinical trial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine will likely be effective against the highly-mutated BA.2.86 subvariant of the coronavirus that has raised fears of a resurgence of infections.
Sci-Tech
-
China bans government officials from using iPhones for work: WSJ
China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
Global group of media organizations releases principles for AI development
A global group of 25 organizations including news and publishing companies is calling on developers, operators and deployers of artificial intelligence systems to respect intellectual property rights.
-
4 exceptionally preserved Roman swords discovered in a Dead Sea cave in Israel
Four Roman-era swords, their wooden and leather hilts and scabbards and steel blades exquisitely preserved after 1,900 years in a desert cave, surfaced in a recent excavation by Israeli archaeologists near the Dead Sea, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
BTS' Jung Kook to join Global Citizen Festival lineup to make one of his first U.S. solo appearances
Jung Kook of BTS will join the Global Citizen Festival lineup, making one of his first live solo appearances at the Sept. 23 concert in New York's Central Park.
-
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, 'Angry'
The three surviving Stones -- Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood -- came to east London's Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, "Hackney Diamonds" and announce its release date: Oct. 20.
-
Honorary Oscars event celebrating Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks pushed back amid Hollywood strikes
The 14th Governors Awards has been delayed from November until January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.
Business
-
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
-
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at five per cent on Wednesday, deciding against another rate hike as the economy begins to falter.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students at teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
Canada beats Slovenia 100-89 in quarterfinals at FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
-
Tom Brady is now a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines says it's bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a 'long-term strategic adviser.'
-
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little to no control of the data they hand over
Cars are getting an 'F' in data privacy. Most major manufacturers admit they may be selling your personal information, a new study finds, with half also saying they would share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order.
-
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.